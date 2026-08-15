Projected NBA Trade Has Lakers Land Daniel Gafford in Massive 3-Team Deal

Walker Kessler is poised to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ long-term answer at center, but Kessler alone isn’t a safe bet for the Lakers.

A 25-year-old rising star, Kessler is someone the Lakers view as a hand-in-hand player alongside superstar point guard Luka Doncic. But Kessler has also shown to be somewhat injury prone, and the Lakers only have Kevon Looney, who hasn’t averaged 20 minutes per game since the 2022 season, as the only backup.

Any time the top of a Lakers center target is broached, Dallas Mavericks star Daniel Gafford is among the first to be mentioned. While Gafford is not considered All-Star caliber or, quite frankly, even close, it is his proven fit alongside Doncic that makes him an attractive target for Lakers fans.

Daniel Gafford Would Help the Lakers Create One of the Best Frontcourts

Gafford, who averaged 9.5 points per game last season, could be on the chopping block in Dallas. With the Mavs in the midst of an express rebuild and needing to clear out some contracts, Gafford, along with fellow veteran big man P.J. Washington, figure to be among the first out the door. Moving Gafford would generate plenty of financial flexibility for the Mavs, and with the Lakers needing more help in the frontcourt, it only makes sense that both teams get on the phone and discuss a trade.

Here’s a proposed framework that helps the Lakers round out their frontcourt while allowing the Mavs to shed significant payroll and bring back a star in return.

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive: Donte DiVincenzo and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Timberwolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Lakers another ideal big man for Doncic and the Mavs a major backcourt addition, while the Wolves replenish their frontcourt depth after losing Naz Reid and Julius Randle in trades this offseason.

Why Minnesota, Dallas and L.A. Do the Deal

This trade is ideal for the Mavs in multiple ways. Not only do the Mavs add some needed draft capital, but they also take a major first step in clearing their frontcourt logjam. With Gafford, Dallas has well north of $300 million invested into its frontcourt. Considering the number of young, rising frontcourt players on the Mavs and the need to eventually carve out minutes for them and pay them accordingly, clearing some of that money now is critical.

The Mavs would move Gafford if presented with a valuable trade offer. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Dallas had been open to moving Gafford this offseason.

Dallas has an imbalance between its backcourt to frontcourt ratio. Moving Gafford and adding DiVinceno, a proven playoff starter and well-established 3-point shooter, is a perfect pivot. When healthy, DiVincenzo has consistently shown he can play starter’s level minutes. He would be an ideal backup behind Kyrie Irving.

For Minnesota, Vanderbilt adds to an already-elite defense while LaRavia brings another offensive contributor. For not having to surrender any draft capital, this is an ideal move for the Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Lakers get a starting-caliber center in Gafford, who would especially prove valuable if Kessler misses time with injury.

Gafford’s stock blew through the roof in his first season with Doncic on the Mavs. If the Lakers reunite the 27-year-old big man with Doncic, there is reason to believe he’ll replicate that performance.