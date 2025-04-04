NBA Legend Shades LeBron James: ‘Will Get Crushed 1-on-1’

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady does not think LeBron James‘ game is built for one-on-one basketball. The NBA legend made the stunning comments while asked who’d pick as the best one-on-one player in basketball history.

Speaking on the “Makeshift Project” podcast, McGrady felt James would get “crushed” if he went one-on-one against the most skilled hoopers in the modern NBA.

“I think LeBron has been amazing for 22 freaking years,” McGrady said. “And he’s been the best basketball player for, you know, God knows how long. But if you put him in one-on-one? I think he’ll get crushed. Yeah, I think he’ll get crushed — amongst guys that are actually in the NBA.”

“And I’m sure LeBron would tell you that,” he continued. “Because, his game is naturally built for five-on-five. He’s not a one-on-one basketball player.”

Giving Praise To Another Lakers Legend

McGrady went on to add that late Lakers great Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden had skill sets more suitable for the one-on-one game.

“Kobe is a one-on-one basketball player. Kyrie is a one-on-one basketball player. James Harden — these guys are one-on-one basketball players. And LeBron can’t do anything with that,” McGrady declared.

“So I don’t know. I just know — we always name the big-name guys, but there are some guys out there that you don’t think about, who really can play one-on-one basketball.”

T-Mac further argued that lesser-renowned players, some of whom are not even in the NBA anymore, could prove to be better one-on-one players due to their skill sets.

McGrady ‘Tired’ Of G.O.A.T Discussion

While McGrady slighted James’ one-on-one skills, he couldn’t stop raving about the Lakers star’s ability to play at a high level into his 40s.

When asked who he’d pick as the G.O.A.T. between Michael Jordan and James, he had a rather interesting response.

“I’m tired of this question, man. I hope we just dead this question,” McGrady responded.

“What I’m witnessing now, and by any means this doesn’t make him the greatest player, but, to me, what I am witnessing with my own eyes is watching a 40-year-old man do on the basketball court is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in sports,” he continued.

“I would say that it is the greatest thing my eyes have seen in sports for a 40-year-old guy to do what he’s doing at that level and to do that consistently every single night.”

T-Mac put James’ longevity in perspective by comparing his age to the Lakers star.

“I’m 45 and I know what it takes to put your body through that right every single day and he’s been doing that for what his 22nd year,” McGrady said of James.

“I don’t care about who’s the greatest anymore. I really don’t. MJ had a phenomenal career, LeBron has had a phenomenal career, you know? All those guys had freaking phenomenal careers like they can be in a room having a discussion with one another and talking trash that’s really that I mean. Really doesn’t matter like they all in the same room.”