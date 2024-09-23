Michael Jordan Health Update After Worrying Photo Surfaces

On September 19, basketball icon Michael Jordan was spotted in the stands watching the Champions League fixture between Monaco and Barcelona. In the photos that emerged of Jordan at the Stade Louis II Stadium, his eyes looked rather yellow, triggering concern among fans on social media.

Michael Jordan is in the house for Monaco vs. Barcelona 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ro3Avpf4ao — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2024

Fans fear for Michael Jordan's health after worrying photos emerge from Monaco trip.https://t.co/6s9qzY3kFT pic.twitter.com/dJLx2vOSuJ — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 20, 2024

According to The Daily Mail, some fans speculated if Jordan’s yellow eyes were a sign of him “suffering from jaundice wrought by alcohol abuse or elevated melanin pigment on the surface of the eye.”

However, a source close to Jordan told the English outlet that the former Bulls guard is in pristine condition despite fears over his health.

“Mike is OK,” a source close to Jordan told The Daily Mail on September 21. ” He goes to the doctor, he is just getting older and the recent pics are in no way or should be a reason for concern.”

‘There is nothing wrong with him. Like everyone, we should get a little more exercise and Mike enjoys the life he has made for himself, but there isn’t any hidden illness that he is dealing with.”

Michael Jordan ‘Embarrassed’ By Viral Reaction

The source close to Jordan added that the Hall of Famer is “embarrassed” by the viral reaction to his rare public sighting in Monaco.

“He has heard fans concerns and he appreciates the concern but also is a little embarrassed that people are seeing him in this way.

“He doesn’t want to be remembered by people as looking sick and down and out, the next time we see him, it will be dramatically different and he will look much better, he will bounce back.”

Damn, is Michael Jordan getting worse? His eyes are looking really yellow 😳 pic.twitter.com/RqFPvP2hzS — Zo 🌶️🔥 (@ZoSpicyDubs) September 21, 2024

While Jordan’s latest photo drops caused concern among some fans, others pointed to him having yellow eyes even during the “Last Dance” docuseries on Netflix.

To that end, the source close to Jordan had a theory as to why fans are startled during his rare public appearances.

Michael Jordan Rarely Seen on TV

“Michael Jordan isn’t always out there and on our TV screens, so we haven’t seen him age,” the source said. “Most of the time people see him is when his highlights are shown, or we see his crying face that has become one of the biggest memes of all time.

“So when we see him like we have just seen him, it is very jarring because we have to reason to ourselves that our hero is getting older, which means we are getting older.

“Everyone sees Charles Barkley and Shaq [Shquille O’Neal] all the time, and they have both considerably aged, but since we see them all the time, it is easier to reason the changes that have happened to them.”

In his post-playing career, Jordan undertook several business ventures, including ownership of two franchises, but rarely made appearances on television. In comparison, other contemporaries of his era such as Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Scottie Pippen, among others, have been spotted frequently as analysts on television.

Jordan retired in 2003 after 15 seasons in the NBA, the final two of which came in a Wizards uniform. The North Carolina native retired twice from the league, first between 1993 and 1995, and again between 1999 and 2001.