Popular NBA Personality Says LeBron James Should Leave Lakers

Former NBA player Jeff Teague believes that LeBron James should leave the Los Angeles Lakers over how much they are prioritizing Austin Reaves over him. Both players are free agents this summer, but Reaves is expected to get the bigger contract as a younger player. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has been rumored to sign Reaves to a long-term contract since the winter months as someone who fits the new Luka Doncic timeline.

Teague said the following about why LeBron should take that an insult and punish the Lakers:

“It’s time to go, Bron. (Lakers) start putting Austin Reaves over you. And I like Austin Reaves, but y’all would never disrespect a GOAT like that. Rip Hamilton wasn’t prioritized over Michael Jordan when Michael was 41. He was the owner. They told Jerry Stackhouse, ‘Get out the way. Mike’s back.’”

Teague compared the situation to Michael Jordan holding power when he retired with the Washington Wizards. However, that situation was different since he was a part-owner of the franchise to inspire his return and clearly the best player on the team. Reaves and especially Doncic can easily be argued as better players than James currently to make the Lakers situation much different than the Wizards.

Understanding Jeff Teague’s Point About LeBron

Teague and many other former NBA players who played against LeBron view him through a different lens. Everyone knows James is an iconic NBA figure, but Teague witnessed James easily ending his greatest chances of team success with a top seed Atlanta Hawks roster.

Athletes to play against LeBron and hold respect believe that he should have more say and power within a franchise. However, the Lakers are in a unique scenario where they must field a contending roster to keep Doncic beyond his current contract after unexpectedly acquiring a top five superstar.

Reaves is also just having his first true breakout season in terms of looking like an All-Star caliber player. Teague thinks that the Lakers should be giving James first priority and figuring out the rest of free agent from there. However, LeBron would also be settling for deals with other interested teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors.

Why Jeff Teague Is Ultimately Wrong About Lakers

Reaves is flat out younger and provides more long-term help for the team. It would be a very different story if the Lakers were prioritizing Rui Hachimura or free agents from other teams above James.

The money and overall contract years of Reaves are more important for the franchise since LeBron is expected to take a one-year deal. James also reportedly is willing to take a pay cut if he likes the plan the Lakers have and believes in the other talents that they offer money to.

Reaves is one of LeBron’s favorite teammates and someone who he believed in long before his stardom. The Lakers also have enough cap space to pay Reaves and easily add or retain multiple other names. James will only get upset at the Lakers if they make moves outside of Reaves that invalidates his presence in free agency.