NBA Pundit Predicts Lakers Will Trade Austin Reaves Next Year

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a polarizing offseason after losing LeBron James and a few other players. Walker Kessler is the big offseason acquisition to start at center, but the other moves have left a lot to be desired. Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes getting contracts as the other top names added to the roster has led to more criticism coming their way for not having a better plan.

Popular NBA pundit Zach Lowe shared the following hot take on his show that Austin Reaves will get traded in a year or two:

“They look like a team that has next to no chance to beat the Thunder and the Spurs in a playoff series in the next two to three years. And almost no outs at all to change their team other than maybe trading Austin Reaves in a year or two when this doesn’t work. I don’t think the moves are like horrendously bad.”

Lowe made it clear that the overall issue is that the Lakers have little chance to top the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference with this roster. Reaves getting traded for more versatility or for another star who fits better with Luka Doncic is the only path towards contention in Lowe’s mind.

Does Zach Lowe Have A Valid Point About Lakers?

Lowe did praise Kessler as a talent and discussed how he’s respected around the league. However, the big point of the Lakers being unable to contend for an NBA Championship with this roster should be viewed as fair.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City have elite young rosters that are expected to be dominant for the next few years. Other teams like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets are forecasted to be better than the current Lakers roster next season.

The Lakers need more depth around Luka, and trading Reaves might be the only way to change the roster after next season or two seasons. Cap space is limited after the recent signings, and the Lakers currently have no tradeable first round draft picks for the next seven years to limit their flexibility.

Austin Reaves Must Become A Superstar

The only way that the Lakers can truly contend with this roster is if Reaves and Kessler both take steps forward. Doncic is the one trustworthy piece that can be relied upon to score 30 points and set up others with assists as a top five NBA player.

Reaves must take a huge step forward by building upon last season’s breakout with similar or better results. The Lakers will need Reaves to be an elite scorer all season to make up for the production lost without LeBron, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard.

Kessler will be expected to be a top three player for a team with strong playoff goals after playing with a rebuilding Utah Jazz team. Reaves, Kessler, and the new role players must all play their best basketball for the Lakers to even win one playoff series next season in the stacked West.