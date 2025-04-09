NBA Rescinds Tech on Lakers’ Doncic

The NBA has rescinded the technical foul on the Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic from their April 8th game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as announced by the league office.

During the Laker’s 136-120 loss vs. the Thunder, Doncic was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter after a league official thought that Doncic used profane language towards him for the second time this game. With this being his second technical, this automatically ejected Doncic from the game and likely cost the Lakers the win vs. Oklahoma City.

While the earlier incident was directed at the official in question, the second was during an exchange with a fan, who happened to be in the vicinity of the same official who mistook it for himself. Doncic has been known to have words with both fans and officials, so there’s a high likelihood that his reputation played into his ejection.

The league retracting Doncic’s technical foul does little in the long run, as the game in question has been decided and the Lakers have three games left in the regular season. Doncic currently has 14 technical fouls, and the league suspends a player for a game at 16. In the midst of a heated seeding battle where the Lakers could go as high as 3 seed if they win out or tie, as they hold many tie breakers within the NBA standings. These games become more meaningful and winnable with Doncic on the floor.

NBA has rescinded the technical foul on the Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, and the team has a chance to solidify a home playoff game in the first round.