Lakers Predicted to Land Warriors 12-Time All-Star

Chris Paul could finally play alongside LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul’s time with the Golden State Warriors could be coming to a close with plenty of buzz that the team may release the 12-time All-Star in the coming days.

If Paul becomes a free agent, the Lakers make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot. This could complete the circle of the old Banana Boat crew of friends LeBron James wanted to play with during his career.

Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman put together his predictions for the top NBA free agents and included Paul on this list given his uncertain status in the Bay Area. The NBA analyst predicts Paul will join the Lakers on a one-year deal.

“Paul isn’t technically a free agent yet,” Weitzman detailed in a June 25, 2024 story titled, “2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?” “He has a $30 million non-guaranteed contract for next season and the Warriors have until June 28 to waive him.

“That’s all but certain to happen. After that, look for the league’s top playoff teams to all be in the mix for his services,” Weitzman added. “He’s no longer the Point God, but he can still help off the bench or in a supporting role.

“Prediction: We finally get the Paul-LeBron partnership we’ve been waiting years for as Paul joins the Lakers on a one-year deal. Though you should keep an eye on the San Antonio Spurs, too.”

The Warriors Have Until June 28 to Release Chris Paul Before His $30 Million Salary Becomes Guaranteed

Golden State has until June 28 to release Paul before his salary becomes guaranteed for next season. The guard is heading into the final season of a four-year, $120 million contract. Paul is slated to have a $30 million cap hit in 2024-25.

The Warriors could keep Paul and attempt to trade him, but the Lakers are unlikely going to want to acquire Paul with his current salary. Los Angeles would likely be able to sign Paul to a more team-friendly deal if Paul is released.

The Lakers Are Interested in Chris Paul If the Warriors Star Hits NBA Free Agency: Insider

Paul averaged a career-low 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1% from long range in 58 appearances for the Warriors in 2023-24. The veteran’s days as an All-Star point guard may be over, but Paul could still be a key contributor on a contender.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Los Angeles would have an interest in adding Paul as a free agent. This makes a lot more sense if James also remains with the Lakers versus leaving in free agency.

“The Warriors, league sources say, have continued to explore their trade options with Paul’s trade-friendly contract in conjunction with Wednesday’s draft as well as the prospect of pushing the Friday deadline into July if Paul is amenable to that amendment,” Stein wrote in a June 23 story titled, “More new exclusive NBA chatter on free agency, trades and the coaching carousel.”

“… I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers. Paul’s desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I’m told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul’s well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”