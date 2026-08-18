Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With Anthony Davis

With the NBA offseason past the August midpoint, officially there isn’t much to talk about. There are, however, plenty of scenarios to draw up, especially when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are keeping things in go mode even with September fast approaching. As most know by now, L.A. very much remains in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga to round out its wing depth.

From time to time, Lakers fans think about the days of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Of course, both are in a new chapter of their careers. James’ departure is fresh, but for Davis, especially when looking at the makeup of the current Lakers roster, some can’t help but to think how powerful L.A. could be with a Big Three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and … yes, Davis.

Davis’ return to L.A. will likely remain a loose rumor — though the NBA is often unpredictable! — but if he were to return, how could L.A. pull it off?

The Most Realistic Path for a Lakers-Anthony Davis Reunion

Earlier this year, Lakers insider Jovan Buha touched on a potential Davis return and what it would look like for the Lakers to orchestrate a deal.

“Theoretically, yes,” Buha said about Davis’ return to L.A, “but he’s making so much money … he’s making $62.8 million next year. It is so hard to match that.”

As for the path the Lakers would have to produce to reunite with Davis, Buha answered.

“Could you do something like an Austin sign-and-trade and then create more cap space and absorb AD into that cap space? Technically, yes.”

Of course, the Lakers roster has changed drastically since those comments by Buha. For the Lakers to take on Davis’ hefty contract, a deal would have to start with the recently-acquired Walker Kessler. L.A. could retain Kessler and instead throw Reaves into the deal, but pairing a star backcourt with a superstar center is what the Lakers should be aiming for.

Here’s a potential framework that brings Davis back to L.A.

Lakers receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards receive: Walker Kessler, Jake LaRavia, a 2031 second round pick

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

Would This Hypothetical Trade Get Done?

Would the Lakers trade Kessler, a player they mortgaged all of their tradeable future first round picks for, for a 33-year-old Davis?

Would the Wizards, who seem to view Davis as a part of at least their short-term future, move the 10-time All-Star?

If injuries weren’t a thing, the Lakers probably wouldn’t hesitate too much to bring back Davis. Because when healthy, Davis is a top 10 player in the league, and he would make the Lakers a true title contender if they aren’t already. But trading a 25-year-old for an oft-injured 33-year-old is some real risky business.

For the Wizards, this trade is highly intriguing. They would probably agree to this deal quickly. After all, adding a rising star to a team already filled with emerging young talent would give Washington another cornerstone to build around.

The purpose of this proposed trade was to simply explore a cool topic. Picturing Davis back in L.A. with Doncic — the man Davis was traded for 18 months ago — and Reaves is entertaining.

But there are probably a million things more likely to happen in the NBA than this.