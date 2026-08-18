Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James for 25-Year-Old Son of 6x NBA Champ

Will the Los Angeles Lakers keep or trade Bronny James? That is the question many Lakers fans are asking as we approach nearly a month since James’ father signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Naturally, his father’s move to the Sixers has created speculation about whether the father and son will be reunited in Philadelphia. But so far, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“As the California Post previously reported, LeBron’s decision to leave the Lakers didn’t necessarily mean Bronny would join him on his next team,” Lakers insider Khobi Price reported. “But if the 76ers want to make a deal for the 21-year-old guard entering his third NBA season, there are multiple directions they could go. A simple one: Bronny being traded for … Jabari Walker and one of the several second-round picks the 76ers own (three in 2027 including their own, potentially three in 2028, their own in 2029, etc.).”

Of course, the Lakers, if they explore trades for James, have plenty of options outside of the Sixers. It wouldn’t hurt L.A. to add another dependable ball-handler.

A Bronny James Trade Idea That Could Land the Lakers Another Backcourt Playmaker

One under-the-radar player the Lakers might want to look into is Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. The 25-year-old, who is the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, would give the Lakers another reliable table-setter behind Luka Doncic.

Here is a proposed trade that could land Pippen in L.A.

Lakers receive: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Grizzlies receive: Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and a 2031 second round pick

With the Grizzlies featuring plenty of young, rising talent, moving Pippen for a pair of developmental prospects and a second round pick may be a fair deal. For the Lakers, adding Pippen, who is set to earn a very modest $2.4 million next season, would not only land them a playmaker but also help reduce payroll in the process. That is as good as it gets.

What Pippen Brings to the Table; Would Lakers Move Bronny?

Pippen is one of those feel-good stories. He worked his way onto Memphis’ standard roster after G League stints. After going undrafted in 2022, Pippen has grown into a capable shot-creator and floor general despite his small frame.

Last season, Pippen battled injuries, limiting him to just 10 games. But in the previous season, he averaged roughly 10 points and 4.4 assists in 21 minutes per game. He also cashed nearly 40 percent of his 3-pointers.

It’s safe to say the Lakers would move James if he meant getting a player like Pippen. According to Price, the Lakers would look to bring back a strong asset if they were to trade Bronny.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

James showed flashes of improvement as a sophomore last season. With the youthful Grizzlies clearly rebuilding, James might make sense as a player to take a chance on. And for James, getting the opportunity to play alongside other players trying to prove they belong in the league may be the exact environment he needs to break out.