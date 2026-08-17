Projected NBA Trade Sees Lakers Land Shooter With 2nd-Most 3s Since 2017

With Luka Doncic at the helm, one thing the Los Angeles Lakers cannot have enough of is 3-point shooting.

The Lakers may have lost Rui Hachimura, who is the greatest 3-point shooter by percentage in NBA history, and the sharpshooting Luke Kennard, but free agent signings Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili, three players expected to log major minutes next season, are more than adequate long-range jumpershooters.

Historically, Doncic-led teams have been at their best when Doncic puts pressure on the defense, forces it to collapse and either shoots the ball or finds a shooter wide open on the perimeter. The Lakers could use more spot up 3-point shooters, especially off the bench.

One easy target could be Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield, who has been one of the league’s most prolific 3-point snipers over the last decade.

Hield Would Be an Excellent Shooter Off the Pine for Lakers

At his best, Hield was a roughly 20-point-per-game scorer who could catch fire from the 3-point line within a blink of an eye. Although he is no longer a high-caliber scorer, he can absolutely knock down some 3s, especially if he gets one of those Luka Magic passes right into the pocket.

Here’s a proposed trade that brings Hield to L.A.

Lakers receive: Buddy Hield, Will Richard and a 2033 second round pick (via GSW)

Hawks receive: a 2033 second round pick (via LAL)

Warriors receive: Dalton Knecht and Bronny James

This hypothetical trade sends the Warriors a pair of developmental prospects. James, 21, showed promising flashes of improvement in his sophomore season, while Knecht’s decline in Year 2 may be proof that he needs a chance elsewhere to find his rhythm in the NBA.

The Hawks, who need to trim their roster to be in league compliance, shed nearly $10 million in payroll and pick up a second round pick.

Meanwhile, the Lakers add a player they can count on for a few 3-pointers off the bench each game. Hield, a career 39.5 percent 3-point shooter, could be an ideal substitute for Klay Thompson, whom the Lakers have recently shown interest in acquiring. Landing Hield would give the Lakers a similar shooting threat at a considerably lower cost.

Is Hield a Low-Risk Buy for L.A.?

Considering the Hawks need to reduce their roster, they’d likely be happy to move on from Hield’s nearly $20 million in salary over the next two seasons, especially if doing so brings back a draft pick.

For the Lakers, Hield still has two more seasons left on a four-year deal, and Hield will turn 34 later this year. That may be the only thing — granted, it is a pretty considerable one — that makes Hield potentially unattractive for L.A.

But Hield’s dynamic 3-point shooting is undeniable.

Since the 2017-18 season, Hield has drained the second-most 3-pointers in the NBA. Surely we can all guess who No. 1 is.

A former No. 6 overall pick, Hield spent five of his first seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. For the Kings, Hield was at his best, as he averaged close to 17 points per game and shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Hield has become more of a journeyman as of late, but he is still dangerous from the perimeter.

If he can average two or three 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, Hield would prove a worthy investment.