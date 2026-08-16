Projected NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With $90M Star PF, 2020 Bubble Champ

The Los Angeles Lakers are still not done with their offseason roster reshaping. Fans should expect some movement, but there isn’t a defined direction on who might be coming in, even though several names have already been floated around.

One major addition is potentially a proven wing presence who can help stretch the floor and also defend. This has been one of the clear needs but no serious addition has arrived yet.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers acquire a former forward.

Lakers receive: Kyle Kuzma and De’Anthony Melton.

Warriors receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James and a second round pick in 2031 (from LAL via WAS).

Bucks receive: Dalton Knecht and Will Richard.

Lakers Reunite With Kyle Kuzma in Hypothetical Multi-Team Trade

Kuzma, 31, was drafted by the Lakers, which would make a return memorable for him. Joining the team in 2017, he was part of the 2020 championship team, spending his first four seasons in L.A. before moving on.

From the Lakers, he joined the Washington Wizards and established himself as a high-scoring wing option before joining the Bucks. His production has reduced but is still outright decent as his role has reduced as well.

The Lakers would be bringing Kuzma in on his standard contract currently on Milwaukee’s payroll. He is owed around $20.4 million for next season and that is the only year left on his deal. L.A. would worry less about future flexibility taking such a deal on a short-term basis.

To fit Kuzma in this deal, the Lakers would move three pieces. Vanderbilt is on the much more significant deal moving out with James and Knecht also moving to create space. It wouldn’t be on a matching basis as L.A. would also be receiving Melton from Golden State. His deal is worth $5.4 million for the 2026-27 season.

In this framework, Vanderbilt and James would be sent to the Warriors while Knecht would go to Milwaukee.

How Lakers Would Benefit From Kuzma Return

Kuzma averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. It was his lowest point average since his final season in L.A. He did have reduced minutes for the Bucks last season.

Just as with most incoming signings this offseason, the Lakers would have to gauge if Kuzma would mix well in a core led by Luka Doncic. He would most likely join as a high-impact piece and a starter. He has the size for it and can play without needing the ball every possession.

Kuzma would take on an expanded role in L.A. He is still a reliable wing star. It hasn’t been easy in Milwaukee mainly due to the franchise dysfunction in the past couple of years especially last season. With Doncic and Reaves, he could find a more stable core to fit in and help contribute.

With Melton, the Lakers added extra shooting presence to the roster. Together with defensive-minded pieces already on the roster, including Walker Kessler, Matisse Thybulle and Quentin Grimes, the franchise can head into the new season feeling confident.