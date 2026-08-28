Proposed NBA Trade Lands Lakers a 20 PPG Sharpshooter Next to Luka Doncic

With the bulk of their major roster moves this offseason already complete, the Los Angeles Lakers could turn their attention towards improving their depth.

One particular area is the guard position, especially for the stretches when their two main scorers, creators and ball handlers, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, are off the floor.

While the chances of the two core stars being injured at the same time again just like last year’s playoffs would be low, it cannot hurt to take precautions when they are faced with such absences.

In a hypothetical trade, the Lakers would acquire a ready-made depth piece from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers receive: Ty Jerome

Grizzlies receive: Jaden Hardy and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via WAS)

Hardy only joined the team this offseason from the Washington Wizards as part of the deal the Lakers made to move DeAndre Ayton. He has always been speculated to be moved if an opportunity arises to get better additions.

Lakers Proposed Deal Lands Luka Doncic a Playmaker

The Lakers are not exactly hands-tied to make a serious trade at this stage of the offseason but they aren’t overly flexible either. They have some pieces like Hardy left to make some moves but with low salaries, any addition would be close to the same structure. Unless of course, they intend to move multiple pieces.

This proposal works in that similar scenario. They would acquire Jerome, an impact depth guard in his prime who just finished somewhat of a productive, albeit injury-shortened, year in Memphis.

Jerome has two years left on his contract with around $9.2 million expected for the 2026-27 season. Hardy’s deal is at only $6 million for the upcoming season, which would not totally fulfil the salary-matching basis for the Lakers. It is already tough as it is that the franchise doesn’t have enough tax space but the two salaries are not widely apart so it would not force them into an awkward salary dump.

Both Jerome and Hardy are good depth guard pieces as they can shoot and serve as secondary backup ball handlers, but the Grizzlies star looks to be a better stylistic fit. His production when given minutes is more promising.

Getting Impact Guard Depth for the Core

Jerome, 29, played and started only 15 games last season due to injury but in those games he appeared, he was on a breakthrough path. He averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game on 47.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3. He averaged 22.6 minutes per game, which was his highest in five seasons.

It wasn’t so much of a coincidence that he was impacting more on the production end when he was starting games and also averaging around 20 minutes on the floor. Last season, played 70 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers although he started only three but his numbers were still decent on a roster that had Donovan Mitchell.

Jerome is a decent shooting piece to add. He shot at least 40 percent from three in the past two seasons, even though not at a high volume.

Playing alongside the likes of Doncic and Reaves would give the Lakers a decent guard rotation as they already brought in the likes of Colin Sexton as well.





