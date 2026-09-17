NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Updated Deal Candidates for Every Team

We are less than two weeks away from the opening of training camps in the league, and that means that the NBA trade rumor mill will soon start humming. There will be injuries, there will be camp battles won and lost and there will be contract decisions as extension deadlines loom.

While we are seeing NBA teams begin to lean back into free agency in the summer as a means to bring in talent–the Lakers essentially rebuilt their roster in free agency in July–the fact remains that the trade market is still the top way to do business. That will be on display this winter, where NBA executives do expect a busy trade market.

So, who could your team trade? Well, there are plenty of candidates–sometime two or three per team–and we’re going to get into an updates list here.

NBA Trade Rumors, East Part 1: Michael Porter Jr. Could Top the Market

 Atlanta Hawks. Cory Kispert. (Remaining contract: three years, $40 million, team option,) The Hawks added two solid role players on reasonable contracts in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins this summer, and there is not a lot of pressure to make more moves. They could use a veteran big man, and getting off of Kispert’s deal would be a bonus.

 Boston Celtics. Sam Hauser. (Remaining contract: three years, $35 million.) The Celtics roster is pretty well set as it is, though there could be tinkering around the edges. If anyone is to be traded it would almost certainly be Hauser, though that would not happen anytime soon. Teams are not beating down the Celtics’ door to get Hauser, so they’re fine sitting on him for now.

 Brooklyn Nets. Michael Porter Jr. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Assuming the Nets’ contract talks do not reignite with Porter, he will be a top trade focus all winter. His extension talks appear to be faltering. He is a fringe All-Star, though, and is seeking to be paid like one. If the Nets do not want to go too far on a contract, the question would be whether another team would. .

 Charlotte Hornets. Grant Williams. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are in fine shape financially and going forward as they engage in their rebuild. They have three players they could/should move–or at least one or two of them–headed by Williams. But Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith are also lined up as candidates.

 Chicago Bulls. Jalen Smith. (Remaining contract: one year, $9.4 million.) We had Patrick Williams here in a previous version of this list, and it would be a symbolic flush of the old era for new GM Bryson Graham to dump Williams, but no one is taking on that three-year, $54 million deal. There has been interest in Smith, and the Bulls could cash in on him as the season gets rolling and teams clearly have big man needs.

 Cleveland Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) The Cavaliers will be at about $216 million in payroll next summer, and that’s just for eight players on the roster. They’re looking at about $15 million to sign six players, which will leave them with a very narrow margin to fill out their roster. We applaud Cleveland for going for it this year, but it probably can’t be sustainable next summer (though we thought that heading into this summer.) Allen would be the easiest of the Cavs’ stars to trade if they need to step back from the second-apron cliff.

 Detroit Pistons. Duncan Robinson. (Remaining contract: two years, $31 million, partially guaranteed.) Much depends on how things play out with big man Jalen Duren, and we’re sticking by our conviction that something will get done in the next two weeks to keep him in Detroit. But every passing day nudges up the possibility he gets dealt or signs the qualifying offer. Assuming Duren does stay put, the Pistons are probably staying put with the roster, but Robinson would be the most moveable piece.

 Indiana Pacers. Obi Toppin. (Remaining contract: two years, $31 million.) A foot injury torpedoed his season last year, and even when healthy, he’s a bench player who give you about 18 minutes a night. The Pacers will likely do something to get themselves under the luxury tax, either now or at the deadline.

East, Part 2: Will the Miami Heat Every Find a Jovic Taker?

 Miami Heat. Nikola Jovic. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) So many times during his young career, Jovic has shown promise of developing into the player the Heat want him to be. But defense and consistency just have not come easily, so he remains on the outs with the franchise. But no one else want him, not with the remaining contract he’s sitting on.

 Milwaukee Bucks. Myles Turner. (Remaining contract: three years, $84 million, player option.) The deal for Turner, like the deal for Damian Lillard, was a disaster for Milwaukee. His contract has been tough to move, but if he plays well to start the year, teams might bite on him by the trade deadline.

 New York Knicks. Mikal Bridges. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) It would make sense for the Knicks to give them flexibility going forward, so we’ll slide him on this list. But the Knicks appear determined to try to hammer the team under the second apron for as long as it can–there will be a breaking point, though.

 Orlando Magic. Jalen Suggs. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) Suggs has been in the NBA five years, and had one good season as a two-way guard who could knock down 3s (2023-24, averaging 12.6 points and 39.7% 3-point shooting). Every other year in the league has been ugly and injury-riddled for Suggs. Unfortunately for the Magic, Suggs’ one good year was when he was up for an extension. We can’t rule out Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner trades, but only if the season truly goes South.

 Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid. (Remaining contract: three years, $188 million, player option.) No, they’re not going to trade Embiid during the season. But they’re probably not going to trade anybody. If this whole thing is a disaster, though, the possibility of Embiid taking the fall is out there.

 Toronto Raptors. RJ Barrett. (Remaining contract: one year, $30 million.) Barrett will be a fascinating case for the Raptors, who are looking at a financial crunch beyond this season if and when they extend Kawhi Leonard. Do they need Barrett’s perimeter scoring to mesh with Leonard? Do they try to move Barrett’s expiring deal? Do they extend him? Do they let him go to free agency and risk losing the main piece they got in the OG Anunoby trade?

 Washington Wizards. Anthony Davis. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) He is due an extension, which is going to make the Wizards’ road here hard. Does he want to stay in Washington? Do the Wiz want to give him $272 million over four years? It might be easier to just trade him and get some value back.

NBA Trade Rumors, West Part 1: Mavericks Weighing Veteran Moves

 Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option.) The Mavericks are open to moving off their veterans at the deadline in February. They’ve been unable to find takers for the contracts of Daniel Gafford (three years, $54 million) and PJ Washington (four years, $88 million) but Irving’s talent and contract will make him a target this winter–if he is fully recovered from ACL surgery. The Mavericks value Irving’s veteran leadership but need to get yougner.

 Denver Nuggets. Aaron Gordon. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) The Nuggets will have a second-apron crunch next year, as has been well documented. That is one reason they did not want to move off the expiring contract of Cam Johnson this summer, and probably won’t do so this season–they value the $23 million Johnson will leave behind when he hits free agency. The Nuggets plan to give Nikola Jokic a $360 million extension next summer, but they’re going to need more flexibility. Dealing Gordon could do it, though his contract and health issues make that difficult.

 Golden State Warriors. Jimmy Butler. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million,) Everything is on the table for the Warriors. They could get off to a good start and hold steady for Butler to return from ACL surgery. They could move Butler in a pre-free-agency trade at the deadline. They could get off to a horrible start and deal off everyone–Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis. Butler has the biggest contract and could be used to match salary with a star, so we’ve got him in this slot.

 Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million.) Seems that if the Rockets were going to trade Durant, they’d have done it by now. But after last year’s playoff flameout, if the return of Fred VanVleet can’t jumpstart this group, Durant would be a sensible trade candidate.

 LA Clippers. Darius Garland. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) The Clippers are licking their wounds after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal settled in, and while it is not clear which path the team will take next–or the ramifications from the fact that their owner and GM are currently suspended–collecting draft picks and cap space would be a good idea. Garland is the only player on the roster who could potentially warrant a package of two first-rounders though his injury history would be an obstacle.

 Los Angeles Lakers. Jarred Vanderbilt. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. So, the question is what to do with him now? Most likely, the Lakers will keep Vanderbilt in the rotation and attempt to rehabilitate his value, with an eye on trading him at the deadline or next summer. There could be smaller Lakers moves coming–Dalton Knecht and/or Jaden Hardy–but Vanderbilt is the guy they’d like to move.

 Memphis Grizzlies. Jerami Grant. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) The Grizzlies have indicated that they will keep Grant after getting him in the Ja Morant deal. But if he plays well, look for that to change when the trade deadline comes. This is a team that has collected plenty of young big men and will seek to continue adding draft picks where possible.

 Minnesota Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert. (Remaining contract: two years, $75 million, player option.) The Timberwolves turned back trade interest in Gobert this year, but eventually, he will need an extension and the team will need to weigh moving on from him. They like young big man Joan Beringer very much.

West, Part 2: Could the Thunder Move on From Alex Caruso?

 New Orleans Pelicans. Trey Murphy. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade. They will want at least three first-rounders if they do put Murphy on the market, and that’s a hefty price for a guy who is good, and has a good contract, but is not a top-tier star.

 Oklahoma City Thunder. Alex Caruso. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will be just about at the second apron for eight players if they give Cason Wallace an extension at market value ($22-25 million per year). That will mean a tough decision for OKC, which had a tough decision on Lu Dort (as well as Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe) this summer, and dealt them off for payroll savings. Caruso is likely next in that model. There is no doubt that the Thunder are better with Caruso on the floor, but he is 32 and had a brutal shooting year (29.3% from the 3-point line). There are young players who need minutes, and eventually the Thunder will have to weigh moving him.

Alex Caruso defensive highlights to help you sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/Nkwgv0SXeq https://t.co/dYnu3wEm6W— SleeperThunder (@SleeperThunder) September 17, 2026

 Phoenix Suns. Jalen Green. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million.) Green’s hamstring problems were a big issue for the Suns last year, and would be a big issue for a potential trade. He averaged 17.8 points, lowest since he was a rookie, in the 32 games he did play, and it might be hard to see a fit with Devin Booker. Get him healthy, and maybe there is a trade out there for him.

 Portland Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million.) The Blazers brought in Ja Morant and have Damian Lillard returning. Shaedon Sharpe is out now, and the team could look to move Scoot Henderson. But Holiday would bring back the best value in a trade.

 Sacramento Kings. Domantas Sabonis. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million,) Sabonis has been shopped this summer, but there were no takers. If he can come back strong from knee surgery, the market will open back up. It’s hard to imagine the Pistons biting on a trade for him, but they’re a possibility. The Hornets and Raptors also nibbled on a deal for him.

 San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The rise of Dylan Harper likely means the Spurs can and will move on from Johnson. But he is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year on an expiring contract, and is still only 26. He could draw a good return.

 Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen. (Remaining contract: three years, $149 million.) We’re not necessarily buying the rumblings that maybe the Jazz will trade Markkanen, but the fact is, Utah has reconfigured its roster and probably is not looking to make a move all. Markkanen is 29 and a bit outside the age range of the Jazz’s age range in their rebuild, so it is possible that the Ainges will strike while his value is high.