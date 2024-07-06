5-Team Star-Studded Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $197 Million Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of options in NBA free agency, which could prompt the franchise to turn to the trade market. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn floated a wild five-team trade pitch involving the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

“Good news 3 AM Twitter: I fixed five teams,” Quinn posted in a July 3, 2024, message on X. “The un-pictured portion is Brandon Ingram to Sacramento. Lakers get their star! Kings get their star! Jazz get their picks! Pels get their big! Cavs get a perfect Mobley partner and solve their roster balance issues in one fell swoop.”

The blockbuster NBA trade proposal has the Lakers landing Cavs star guard Darius Garland. Los Angeles is trading D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino and two future first rounders (2029, 2031).

Cleveland lands Russell, Lauri Markkanen and Harrison Barnes. The Cavs move Jarrett Allen to the Pelicans are part of the mega-deal.

Utah adds Vincent, Hood-Schifino and a total of four future first-round picks in exchange for Markkanen. The Jazz add two first rounders from the Lakers (2029, 2031) and two first-round selections from the Kings (2028, 2030).

Sacramento acquires Brandon Ingram in exchange for Barnes, Kevin Huerter and the two first rounders. New Orleans adds Allen and Huerter as the team moves Ingram to Sacramento.

Let’s explore how this potential deal would impact the Lakers.

Like Lakers Stars LeBron James & Anthony Davis, Cavaliers Guard Darius Garland Is Represented by Klutch Sports

In terms of logistics, it does not hurt that Garland is represented by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul. The same super agent that represents other Los Angeles players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Bronny James.

The Lakers would be moving two future first rounders while also taking on Garland’s sizable five-year, $197 million contract. Garland still has four seasons remaining on his deal and is slated to have a $36.7 million cap hit in 2024-25. The blockbuster trade only makes sense if the Lakers front office believes Garland is the missing piece to becoming a contender.

There Are Questions Around the League as to Whether the Cavs Will Trade Darius Garland: Insider

With Cleveland re-signing Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers could look to move on from Garland. The veteran averaged 18 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.1% from long range in 57 appearances last season.

“Sure to be popular topics at the NBA’s upcoming summer league in Las Vegas: Will Darius Garland’s Klutch Sports representatives push for him to be traded now that Donovan Mitchell has committed to be in Cleveland for at least the next two seasons, as multiple teams out there eyeing Garland have hoped, and can Atkinson make the Allen/Evan Mobley frontcourt function better than it has?” NBA insider Marc Stein detailed in July 5 Substack article titled, “The latest on Lauri Markkanen and more NBA free agency and trade talk.”

The Lakers Plan to Get Aggressive in Trying to Trade D’Angelo Russell: Report

Russell opted into the final season of his two-year, $36 million deal, but his future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that Los Angeles will get aggressive in trying to trade Russell.

“How long Russell remains a Laker is another matter altogether,” Buha wrote in a June 29 post titled, “D’Angelo Russell sticking around L.A.” “After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles’ more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes.

“… Internally within the Lakers, there is a sense that there is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract.”