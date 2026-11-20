The NBA trade rumor mill should really get cranking in the coming weeks, and we’re ready with notes on the Celtics, the Lakers, the Warriors and more …

We’re 15 games into the Mitchell Robinson experiment in Boston, and the early results have been poor. It’s early, and it is a small sample size. That leads to plenty of reasons to not worry: Robinson has played for the Knicks for eight years, and was always going need time to adjust to a new place; he has conceded he is still playing his way into basketball shape; the Celtics wanted to diversify Robinson’s game a bit (further from the rim) and maybe returning him to the role he is used to will get things back on track.

He is averaging 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, both career lows. After averaging 20.0 minutes in five games as a starter, he has been moved to the bench for his last nine games and is averaging 16.1 minutes. Now, the Celtics appear to want rookie Chris Cenac to get minutes, and with Neemias Queta playing well as the starter, Robinson’s minutes figure to get worn away even more.

This will be something worth watching. The Celtics gave Robinson three years and $47 million, and while that’s not cheap, it’s not an albatross kind of deal, either. Robinson’s injury history is concerning, but teams around the league know what he can do in the right role–if the Celtics want to rip the Band-Aid off quickly and try to trade him, they could still find plenty of takers. Teams are desperate for size.

It would be unusual to sign a guy for three years and move him months later, and it is a longshot the Celtics will do so. But if Boston already knows the fit is not going to work, trading Robinson after December 15 (when he is eligible) would amount to selling high, and something worth considering.

Lakers Desperate on the NBA Trade Rumor Mill?

Another interesting choice is out in L.A., where the Lakers are desperate for a backup big man but lacking in the assets to get one. They have two future Wizards second-rounders and their own 2033 second-rounder, and teams are not willing to bite on deals for such a low return, at least not yet.

But the Lakers do have an asset with value on hand right now: rookie Cameron Carr. He got his first real minutes last week, but on a roster loaded with wings, he is not likely to get any time this season. It would be absolutely shortsighted to deal away a 21-year-old first-round pick, but if the Lakers think they can contend in a West that has seen the Thunder hobbled, maybe they should be shortsighted. The Lakers do not have a first-round pick to trade, but they do have Carr.

Would the team get much value for Carr? He was considered a lottery-level pick who slipped to L.A. in June. “First-round picks are usually like cars, they lose value once you drive them of the lot,” one executive said. “A pick is going to be worth more than a player you’re not using. But there were a lot of teams that liked (Carr) as a scorer, so he would have value.”

Warriors Biding Their Time

It’s now five straight losses for the Warriors, and the last four have been ugly blowouts. The team is without Stephen Curry, but expectations are still high for this team, long-term. They need help, and they’re looking to trade away the contract of Kristaps Porzingis to get it.

The losing streak creates urgency on that–the Warriors need help now, and the sooner they can flip Porzingis for a player who can take the floor now, the better. It might have to wait until at least December 15, though. They’re in limbo until then.

As one Western Conference executive said: “I’d say they’re busy. They know the lay of the land. I would say there is urgency there, but really, there has been urgency all along. The problem is, no one else is urgent right now, it is the middle of November. You’re not going to see trades for another month or so. So, yeah, there is urgency but it takes two.”

NBA Trade Rumor Notes on Bulls, Nets

The wait is on for the Nets fire sale. Julius Randle lambasted the team after a 30-point home loss to the struggling Bulls, and Brooklyn’s attempts to begin winning this year appear to be already on the rocks. The Nets do not control their pick this year–they will swap with the Rockets–so being “relegated” is not much of a concern. Flipping players, especially Randle and Michael Porter Jr., for whatever draft assets they can get will be the mission over the next two months.

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One NBA executive was asked about monitoring the Bulls’ Jalen Smith and noted “there are 29 other teams monitoring Jalen Smith,” because centers are tough to find, and centers who make $9 million this season are even tougher to find. Smith is also the guy most worth keeping tabs on because he is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line. Few would have imagined it a month ago, but the Bulls could land a first-round pick for Smith.

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

Let’s start the Big Board with interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Irving figures to be one of the players worth watching closely as NBA trade rumor mill develops. The Mavericks have indicated they won’t trade Irving, valuing his scoring and his veteran presence, with the team hoping to make a playoff push. But if the Mavs slow down, or if Irving shows some after effects from his ACL surgery, teams will hope Irving winds up on the market.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player on perhaps the best team in the league.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. They’ve played better lately. Still, it’s hard to see thatThe best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant out with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray wants out. He is coming off an Achilles tendon injury, which was always going to make him a tough sell. But his early season barbs at the organization and coaches will torpedo his value. He has quickly become a tough player to give away.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) The elague’s No. 12 scorer is dealing with a hip issue. Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, he certainly has played well and has shown himself to be a starting-caliber option. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded. Should the Grizzlies ride with him and consider re-signing him, or cash in while the value is high?

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). Powell is an effective scorer who could be a short-term solution for a contender. The Bulls did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but things have gone poorly in Chicago and the new Caleb Wilson hand injury figures to accelerate the process of the Bulls dealing off pieces.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. He’s been terrible this season, plain and simple. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. But the time has come for New Orleans to get honest with itself–the team is a disaster, and from here, every player will begin to lose value.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match. He is trying to reframe himself as a role player in Sacramento, but the team is bad, and it’s been tough going for him.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find. Packaging Moody with Porzingis for a big improvement would be the only way the Warriors move him.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him? Not likely, but they can try.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and that is not happening. As this season unravels in New Orleans, teams will be looking for bargains, and New Orleans will be lucky to get one first-rounder for Jones.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) The thinking is changing on Washington and Dallas, though he is still an expensive, long-term contract the Mavericks will want to escape eventually. But they might not be looking to do that at this deadline–next summer could make more sense. The Mavs have been very competitive and if that remains the case, Washington would stay put.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he might–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. The Wizards have slipped, and could wind up making a coaching change. They’d weigh what to do with Davis after that.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson is probably one of the guys the Pelicans would want to keep, but his fit with Derik Queen has always been a sore spot and if a fire sale happens, you’d have to consider Williamson among the top targets.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider. For now, Markkanen is out with a hand injury, though.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. The problem is that the front office is under pressure to win now, and selling would not reflect well.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put the free agency option on the table for him by not signing him, and he will have summer suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is struggling at just 7.6 points per game and not finding chemistry with LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Once it was clear Porzingis is not healthy, his value as an expiring contract on the trade market became the Warriors’ big chip. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table. The Warriors would like to get something done quickly, but are willing to wait out the market for the right option.