NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Target, Mavericks as Buyers, Big Man Trouble & More

If there is a player who has been most consistently linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, going back to the summer once it was clear that the team was not getting Jonathan Kuminga, it is PJ Washington. The reasons are obvious–Washington is a big, experienced wing who can start at power forward and was part of Luka Doncic’s Mavericks team that went to the NBA Finals. Washington’s name comes up a lot, but there are some pretty real issues with that.

One of those is Dallas, and we’ll get to that in a moment. Another is that the Lakers do not have assets. It is hard, sometimes, to truly get that across, but there are three second-round picks that the team has to work with and they’re all at least five years out–Washington’s picks in 2031 and 2032, and their own in 2033. There’s value to be had in immediate second-rounders, but most GMs are not much interested in second-rounders deep into the future.

First-rounders have value, because they can be moved. Near-term second-rounders have value because you can add to your roster quickly. Distant second-rounders are just theoretical.

Unless the Lakers are willing to trade this year’s first-rounder, Cam Carr, they just don’t have the assets to add a plus-value player like Washington for two salary dumps–Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy are the presumed return package for Washington–and distant second-rounders.

As one executive told Heavy this week, the Lakers are not looking for that kind of move now, anyway: “That would be a significant trade for the Lakers, adding someone like PJ Washington, and I don’t think they’re looking at doing really significant moves just yet. They are being more methodical than that.”

Now, speaking of the Mavericks, one other thing the NBA executive said was this: “I think a lot of people outside have it wrong. They like what they have. They could just as easily be buyers at the trade deadline as sellers.”

Indeed, after a rough start with games against the Rockets, Pacers and Spurs to open the year, the Mavericks have won six of eight games and are now 7-4. They play very good defense–No. 10 in defensive rating, and improving–and they have 19-year-old star Cooper Flagg hitting his stride. Not only is Flagg averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists, but he has been the best clutch player in the league, making 11 of his 13 shots in crunch time this season in seven games.

Entering the year, and going back to last summer, there was a logical sentiment that the Mavericks would seek to sell off veterans like Washington, Daniel Gafford and, eventually, Kyrie Irving. But if the Mavericks keep playing defense the way they’ve been playing, and if Flagg keeps improving, this team could well invest more in the present than the future.

The Mavericks have multiple tradeable contracts, and three first-round picks they could include in a deal. A blockbuster would be unlikely, but if the right running partner for Flagg comes along, it can’t be ruled out.

The NBA trade rumor mill is lamenting the loss of what should have been a hot name on the market this season: Myles Turner of the Bucks. He’s a big, experienced stretch-5 with a career 36.3% 3-point shooting percentage who is among the best shot-blockers in the league, but who has apparently punched out on the season already.

Even if he were playing well, Turner’s contract–three years and $84 million remaining–would be tough to move. But with averages of 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 32.9% from the field and 25.5% from the 3-point line, Turner is not just in a slump. He has surrendered, and the NBA trade rumor mill will miss him.

The Blazers are 7-3 despite a rafter of injuries, but their guard situation was always going to be worth monitoring for NBA trade rumor purposes. Damian Lillard has been the only certain starter, and the team seems to like Jrue Holiday off the bench. Scoot Henderson took over as a starter with Ja Morant out because of a hamstring injury, but Henderson has struggled badly (8.7 points, 31.7% shooting 22.0% 3-point shooting) and has been moved to the bench in favor of Sidy Cissoko.

All right, on to the Big Board …

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

We’re not ready to include Jamal Murray just yet, but still … interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) With the way that the Mavericks have been playing, Irving might soon find his way off all future trade target lists. He has been great since returning from his torn ACL, and the Mavericks might not even take calls on Irving in February if this keeps up

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant dealing with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray has been solid for the Pelicans to open the year, and coming off an Achilles tendon injury, that’s what teams want to see. Expect Murray to be a trade candidate in the coming weeks/months.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, the Grizzlies are off to a fast start and not exactly in seller’s mode despite still rebuilding. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded. His big-time numbers are impressive–should the Grizzlies ride with him and consider re-signing him, or cash in while the value is high?

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). The Bulls really did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but if things keep going poorly, he will likely wind up firmly in the NBA trade rumor mill.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him? That’s where the price will start. No one is meeting it, yet.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match. He is trying to reframe himself as a role player in Sacramento, but the team is bad, and it’s been tough going for him.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find. Packaging Moody with Porzingis for a big improvement would be the only way the Warriors move him.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him? Not likely, but they can try.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors–and the fact that he has been bumped back in the rotation. Is there a deal to be had for a first-rounder?

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) The thinking is changing on Washington and Dallas, though he is still an expensive, long-term contract the Mavericks might seek to get out of. But they might not be looking to do that at this deadline–next summer might make more sense.

"Coach" Jimmy Butler III 🤣✅ Outfit✅ Clipboard✅ Drawing up a "play" for Steph https://t.co/KMnyfbp2xp pic.twitter.com/vaoCeKgJwR— NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2026

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he might–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. The Wizards have slipped, and could wind up making a coaching change. They’d weigh what to do with Davis after that.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. We’ll see how the early season plays out, but they might even be willing to begin selling early if things truly take a bad turn. So far, it’s mostly bad turn.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put the free agency option on the table for him by not signing him, and he will have summer suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is struggling at just 7.6 points per game and not finding chemistry with LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Once it was clear Porzingis is not healthy, his value as an expiring contract on the trade market became the Warriors’ big chip. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table. The Warriors would like to get something done quickly, but are willing to wait out the market for the right option.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million.) The Kings will have a hard time moving on from Sabonis on that number, but they will try. It’s clear he does not want to be in Sacramento anymore, and the Kings don’t particularly want him there, long-term. He’s too talented a big man to simply give away, but the Kings won’t have many options.