NBA Makes Walker Kessler Announcement Amid Historic Lakers Start

Less than 48 hours after being invited to Shaquille O’Neal’s famed “Big Man Alliance,” Walker Kessler proved he truly belongs. The new Los Angeles Lakers center posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in Friday’s 125-117 win over the LA Clippers, continuing his scorching start to the season.

The NBA highlighted Kessler’s exploits with an apt four-word announcement.

WALKER KESSLER DOES IT AGAIN 🚨 After going 12-12 from the field with 10 dunks (most by a Laker since Shaq) in his debut, @WalkerKessler13 delivered a dominant all-around performance to push LA to 2-0! 22 PTS | 10-14 FGM | 8 REB | 3 STL | 6 BLK

Through his first two games, Kessler is averaging a career-high 24.0 points alongside 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. Most notably, he’s taking 13.0 shots per night — more than doubling his 6.1 average across four seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Walker Kessler, Lakers Make History

By shooting a perfect 12-for-12 in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Kessler had the second-best shooting game in Lakers history behind Wilt Chamberlain 14/14. In Friday’s win, he made more history.

Kessler became just the eighth Laker in history to record six blocks and threel steals in a game, according to @Stathead. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7x), Anthony Davis (3x), Elmore Smith (3x), Shaquille O’Neal (1x), Wilt Chamberlain (1x), Vlade Divac (1x) and Elden Campbell (1x).

Lakers legend James Worthy has been thoroughly impressed with an underrated aspect of Kessler’s game — his basketball IQ.

“He’s just a smart player,” Worthy said of Kessler, via LakersDaily.

“He doesn’t have a lot of highlights…but he just does the job defensively. He does alter a lot of shots. … But the thing I like about him, he always puts himself in the right situation all the time.”

Lakers Embrace Walker Kessler

Lakers’ Luka Doncic lavished praise on his new starting center after Friday’s win.

“Unbelievable, honestly,” Doncic said of Kessler’s start to the new season.

“We knew what we were getting. I am not surprised by how he is playing. He knows how to play this game, he has been playing a long time. I am not surprised by the fact that he is doing it, he is proving a lot of people wrong. Just unbelievable.”

Austin Reaves feels that Kessler is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“Good player, you know. We wanted him for a reason. He has showed up big these last two games,” Reaves said of Kessler.

“Like I said, after last game, there is room for growth, he knows that. He will do what he can do to continue to get better. Couldn’t ask for a better to start to the year.”

The Lakers (2-0) will next face the Utah Jazz (1-1) in an away fixture on Sunday. The game will mark Kessler’s return to Salt Lake City for the first time since he left for LA.