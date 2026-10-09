NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Kings-Lakers Game

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers continued preseason action when they beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 114-110 (at home).

Bronny James finished his night with four points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.

Social Media Reacts To Bronny’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

@LakeShowYo: “BRONNY STEAL AND GOES COAST-TO-COAST 🔥”

@LakersLead: “BRONNY IS AN ABSOLUTE PLAYMAKER 🔥”

@BronMuse: “BRONNY JAMES WITH THE STEAL AND FINISH BANGGGG JUST LIKE HIS FATHER 🔥🔥🔥”

@TheLakersReview: “imagining these Bronny minutes but with Sexton instead.”

@geemultani24: “Lakers Nation – I need honesty – after 3 games – how are we feeling about Bronny James? Does he deserve the last roster spot?”

Steve Jones: “Look at the spacing from the Lakers without Luka/Reaves in the lineup. Mamu just feels like a gadget player that can boost a lot of lineups post starters. Good drive and kick from Bronny James to get Mamu a 3.”

@HouseLowlights: “Bronny James CANNOT play point guard. He can’t bring the ball past half court without a turnover. He is also NOT a shooting guard who can hit open shots. He’s just not an NBA player.”

@Paydaynate69: “He’s not bad the more he works on his point guard skills and get a lil more confidant attacking the rim he a be ok”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is coming off his second season in the league.

The 22-year-old averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

This will be his first year playing without his father (LeBron James) who is now on the Philadelphia 76ers.