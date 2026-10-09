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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Kings-Lakers Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during the second half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers continued preseason action when they beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 114-110 (at home).

Bronny James finished his night with four points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.

Social Media Reacts To Bronny’s Performance

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass against Jonathan Mogbo #22 of the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

@LakeShowYo: “BRONNY STEAL AND GOES COAST-TO-COAST 🔥”

@LakersLead: “BRONNY IS AN ABSOLUTE PLAYMAKER 🔥”

@BronMuse: “BRONNY JAMES WITH THE STEAL AND FINISH BANGGGG JUST LIKE HIS FATHER 🔥🔥🔥”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

@TheLakersReview: “imagining these Bronny minutes but with Sexton instead.”

@geemultani24: “Lakers Nation – I need honesty – after 3 games – how are we feeling about Bronny James? Does he deserve the last roster spot?”

Steve Jones: “Look at the spacing from the Lakers without Luka/Reaves in the lineup. Mamu just feels like a gadget player that can boost a lot of lineups post starters. Good drive and kick from Bronny James to get Mamu a 3.”

GettyA detailed view of Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers jersey during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@HouseLowlights: “Bronny James CANNOT play point guard. He can’t bring the ball past half court without a turnover. He is also NOT a shooting guard who can hit open shots. He’s just not an NBA player.”

@Paydaynate69: “He’s not bad the more he works on his point guard skills and get a lil more confidant attacking the rim he a be ok”

Looking At Bronny

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is coming off his second season in the league.

The 22-year-old averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

This will be his first year playing without his father (LeBron James) who is now on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Kings-Lakers Game

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