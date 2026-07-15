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NBA World Reacts To Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard Signing With New Team

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EL SEGUNDO, CA - APRIL 02: Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during a Lakers practice at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in El Segundo, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns officially signed Luke Kennard.

The former Duke guard had finished the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time with Los Angeles, Kennard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three-point range in 32 games (six starts).

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jakecook789: “Close enough welcome back Grayson Allen

@az.cado17: “hasn’t shot under 40% from 3 since 2019 btw”

Duke Men’s Basketball: “😈”

@michakan28: “Take care of him 💜💛”

@hix.carson: “Treat him well 😭💜💛”

Social Media Reacts To Kennard Signing

GettyMarcus Smart #36 and Luke Kennard #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying on X:

Duane Rankin: “OFFICIAL: Luke Kennard signs two-year, $13M deal with Phoenix Suns. Will wear No. 8, the same number Grayson Allen wore in his three seasons with the Suns.”

@Espo: “Luke Kennard will become the 20th player to wear No. 8 for the Phoenix Suns joining sharpshooters: Pat Garrity Vinny Del Negro Channing Frye Grayson Allen And of course Eddie Johnson”

Shane Young: “Really stoked about this signing, personally. Luke Kennard was a joy to cover from 2021-2023, and he’s honestly one of the friendliest people you’ll encounter. Pretty cool to see him wearing a Suns uniform now. The Valley will quickly love the type of player and person he is.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard Signing With New Team

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