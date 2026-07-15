NBA World Reacts To Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard Signing With New Team

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns officially signed Luke Kennard.

The former Duke guard had finished the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time with Los Angeles, Kennard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three-point range in 32 games (six starts).

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jakecook789: “Close enough welcome back Grayson Allen”

@az.cado17: “hasn’t shot under 40% from 3 since 2019 btw”

Duke Men’s Basketball: “😈”

@michakan28: “Take care of him 💜💛”

@hix.carson: “Treat him well 😭💜💛”

Social Media Reacts To Kennard Signing

Here’s what people were saying on X:

Duane Rankin: “OFFICIAL: Luke Kennard signs two-year, $13M deal with Phoenix Suns. Will wear No. 8, the same number Grayson Allen wore in his three seasons with the Suns.”

@Espo: “Luke Kennard will become the 20th player to wear No. 8 for the Phoenix Suns joining sharpshooters: Pat Garrity Vinny Del Negro Channing Frye Grayson Allen And of course Eddie Johnson”

Shane Young: “Really stoked about this signing, personally. Luke Kennard was a joy to cover from 2021-2023, and he’s honestly one of the friendliest people you’ll encounter. Pretty cool to see him wearing a Suns uniform now. The Valley will quickly love the type of player and person he is.”