Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Already Eyeing New Roster Move, Warned Of Collin Sexton Decision

  • 405 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Pelinka, Collin Sexton, Lakers mid-level exception, Lakers starting power forward, Lakers roster move, Lakers news
Getty
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 31: Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Despite spending a combined $261 million this past NBA offseason on new players, the Los Angeles Lakers are already reportedly set to eye a few roster upgrades in the near future.

The Lakers could have the mid-level exception contract available next summer and, according to one team insider, will use that money to pursue a new starting-caliber wing.

There is a chance Los Angeles will use the money available to bring back Collin Sexton. Still, the franchise was recently warned about going all-in on a player who is poised to come off the bench, rather than going out and getting an upgrade at a position that could be the downfall of the team this year.

Lakers Eyeing Wing Upgrade, Warned Of Collin Sexton Decision

Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Pelinka, Collin Sexton, Lakers mid-level exception, Lakers starting power forward, Lakers roster move, Lakers news
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a basket during the first quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, the franchise is already looking at next summer to find a wing upgrade with the mid-level exception, which could get complicated depending on how well Sexton performs for the team this season.

“The Lakers are earmarking that non-taxpayer mid-level exception right now for a starting-level wing player next summer,” he said on a recent episode of Buha’s Block. “And if instead you have to use that on [Collin] Sexton, it’s a good problem to have, I guess, but it’s also a problem because now you don’t have that asset to go get that wing, and that’s still arguably the biggest need with the current roster.”

Sexton arrived as the likely sixth-man for Los Angeles. He brings defense and intensity, but if he stands out in his backup role, that could force the Lakers into a situation where they need to pay him to stay around, instead of searching the open market for a wing upgrade.

“If Sexton wins Sixth Man of the Year this year and is a revelation and is the perfect fit, the perfect player for what the Lakers need, he’s probably walking this summer and getting a bag from someone else,” Buha added. “And if the Lakers instead use that non-taxpayer MLE on Sexton, it’s like, well, now you’re locking yourself into a six-man guard. That’s a nice thing off the bench, but you still need a starter, right?”

The Lakers put themselves in a tough situation, as while they need Sexton to play well, he could either get a new big deal from the team or walk. The front office might prefer if he leaves and use the available money on a younger backup guard and a proven wing, but there’s no guarantee, as seen this summer, they can land either.

Sexton signed a two-year, $19.2 million deal with the Lakers with a player option for next season, and though the team might want to see him leave, there’s a good chance him going elsewhere could help Los Angeles upgrade at a position they desperately need help in.

Los Angeles Has Forwards, But Could Use An Upgrade

Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Pelinka, Collin Sexton, Lakers mid-level exception, Lakers starting power forward, Lakers roster move, Lakers news
GettyEL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This offseason, along with getting Walker Kessler, signing defensive-minded and strong-shooting wings was a priority for the Lakers while building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Though Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt were already on the roster, Los Angeles lost LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard.

Instead, they signed names like Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, and Quentin Grimes to replace them. All solid options, but none of them were the Lakers’ top targets like Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga.

Wing depth is still an issue for the Lakers, as nearly a week before the start of the regular season, it remains uncertain who will be the team’s starting power forward to begin the year. They have a few decent guys to choose from, but none stand out from the rest, as it would be preferred for each to be coming off the bench.

That’s why, as Buha reported, the Lakers are already looking towards next summer to find a roster upgrade. That could change if one of their new additions has a career year, but that doesn’t feel likely.

Instead, Los Angeles will once again make an effort in the trade or free agency market in 2027 to go out and finally build a title-worthy roster around Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, which many believe they didn’t do this summer despite the previously high hopes about how big this offseason was supposed to be for the franchise.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

0 Comments

Lakers Already Eyeing New Roster Move, Warned Of Collin Sexton Decision

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x