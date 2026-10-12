Lakers Already Eyeing New Roster Move, Warned Of Collin Sexton Decision

Despite spending a combined $261 million this past NBA offseason on new players, the Los Angeles Lakers are already reportedly set to eye a few roster upgrades in the near future.

The Lakers could have the mid-level exception contract available next summer and, according to one team insider, will use that money to pursue a new starting-caliber wing.

There is a chance Los Angeles will use the money available to bring back Collin Sexton. Still, the franchise was recently warned about going all-in on a player who is poised to come off the bench, rather than going out and getting an upgrade at a position that could be the downfall of the team this year.

Lakers Eyeing Wing Upgrade, Warned Of Collin Sexton Decision

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, the franchise is already looking at next summer to find a wing upgrade with the mid-level exception, which could get complicated depending on how well Sexton performs for the team this season.

“The Lakers are earmarking that non-taxpayer mid-level exception right now for a starting-level wing player next summer,” he said on a recent episode of Buha’s Block. “And if instead you have to use that on [Collin] Sexton, it’s a good problem to have, I guess, but it’s also a problem because now you don’t have that asset to go get that wing, and that’s still arguably the biggest need with the current roster.”

Sexton arrived as the likely sixth-man for Los Angeles. He brings defense and intensity, but if he stands out in his backup role, that could force the Lakers into a situation where they need to pay him to stay around, instead of searching the open market for a wing upgrade.

Play

“If Sexton wins Sixth Man of the Year this year and is a revelation and is the perfect fit, the perfect player for what the Lakers need, he’s probably walking this summer and getting a bag from someone else,” Buha added. “And if the Lakers instead use that non-taxpayer MLE on Sexton, it’s like, well, now you’re locking yourself into a six-man guard. That’s a nice thing off the bench, but you still need a starter, right?”

The Lakers put themselves in a tough situation, as while they need Sexton to play well, he could either get a new big deal from the team or walk. The front office might prefer if he leaves and use the available money on a younger backup guard and a proven wing, but there’s no guarantee, as seen this summer, they can land either.

Sexton signed a two-year, $19.2 million deal with the Lakers with a player option for next season, and though the team might want to see him leave, there’s a good chance him going elsewhere could help Los Angeles upgrade at a position they desperately need help in.

Los Angeles Has Forwards, But Could Use An Upgrade

This offseason, along with getting Walker Kessler, signing defensive-minded and strong-shooting wings was a priority for the Lakers while building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Though Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt were already on the roster, Los Angeles lost LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard.

Instead, they signed names like Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, and Quentin Grimes to replace them. All solid options, but none of them were the Lakers’ top targets like Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga.

Wing depth is still an issue for the Lakers, as nearly a week before the start of the regular season, it remains uncertain who will be the team’s starting power forward to begin the year. They have a few decent guys to choose from, but none stand out from the rest, as it would be preferred for each to be coming off the bench.

That’s why, as Buha reported, the Lakers are already looking towards next summer to find a roster upgrade. That could change if one of their new additions has a career year, but that doesn’t feel likely.

Instead, Los Angeles will once again make an effort in the trade or free agency market in 2027 to go out and finally build a title-worthy roster around Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, which many believe they didn’t do this summer despite the previously high hopes about how big this offseason was supposed to be for the franchise.