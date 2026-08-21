Former Lakers Standout Stuck in Free Agency Limbo as Options Dwindle

Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers faced several contract decisions, although many were ultimately outside the franchise’s control.

One decision firmly in their hands involved Nick Smith Jr., who had a $2.5 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Los Angeles ultimately declined the option, allowing the 22-year-old guard to enter unrestricted free agency after an encouraging season with the organization.

At the time, Smith appeared likely to generate interest from teams searching for young backcourt depth. Months later, however, the former first-round pick remains unsigned as available roster spots continue to disappear around the league.

Lakers Decision Leaves Nick Smith Jr. Searching for Next Opportunity

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ blockbuster move to acquire Peyton Watson and re-sign James Harden, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently examined the top players still available in free agency.

Smith was among those highlighted, with Siegel ranking him as the fifth-best point guard remaining on the market. He sits behind fellow former Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, along with Brandon Williams, Cameron Payne, and Elfrid Payton.

Smith spent most of last season on a two-way contract with Los Angeles before earning a standard NBA deal shortly before the playoffs, making him eligible for the postseason roster.

Across 30 regular-season appearances, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.2 points and 1.0 assist while shooting 43.5% from the field.

More encouraging was his production from the perimeter. Smith connected on 39.5% of his three-point attempts, finishing behind only Drew Timme, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard among Lakers players.

He also flashed his scoring upside when given extended opportunities.

Smith erupted for 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in November, knocking down five three-pointers, before producing another 21-point performance against the Sacramento Kings the following month.

Those opportunities disappeared during the postseason. Smith logged only eight total minutes across six playoff appearances, the third-lowest mark on the roster ahead of only Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber.

Nick Smith Jr. Still Has Multiple Paths Back to NBA

With training camp approaching, Smith’s chances of immediately landing a standard regular-season roster spot appear increasingly limited.

Several players in similar situations have already accepted training camp deals, including former Lakers teammate Kobe Bufkin, who is attempting to secure his own future with the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Smith still has another potential route back into the NBA.

Multiple teams have open two-way roster spots, and the 2026-27 campaign represents Smith’s fourth season of NBA experience, keeping him eligible for such a contract.

For a franchise willing to take a developmental chance on a former first-round pick with legitimate scoring upside, Smith remains an intriguing option.

His NBA production provided glimpses of that potential, but his most impressive work came with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where he received considerably more freedom offensively.

Across 18 appearances, Smith averaged 19.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting an efficient 49.8% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.

That combination of NBA experience and proven G League production should keep Smith on the radar as teams finalize their rosters.

Whether another NBA opportunity materializes or Smith eventually turns toward the overseas market remains to be seen. But with one season of two-way eligibility remaining, the 22-year-old still has a viable pathway back into the league despite an increasingly thin free-agent market.