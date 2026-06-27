Lakers Get Unexpected Nikola Jokic Update Amid Luka Doncic’s A-List Center Request

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ immediate priority remains clear: build the best possible roster around Luka Dončić.

Their long-term outlook, however, may have just received an unexpected boost.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić is once again considering delaying contract extension talks until next summer, a decision that would keep one of the league’s biggest stars from committing long-term to Denver this offseason.

While there is no indication Jokić wants to leave the Nuggets, the possibility of another year without an extension could give rival teams—including the Lakers—reason to continue preserving long-term flexibility.

Nikola Jokic May Wait Another Year

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer reported that Jokić is contemplating the same strategy he employed a year ago.

“Jokić informed the Nuggets around this time last year that he preferred to delay contract extension talks for another year.”

According to the insiders, that approach remains under consideration.

“Electing to take the same step and holding off on extension talks.”

The report comes despite Jokić repeatedly stating after Denver’s first-round playoff elimination that he wants to remain with the franchise.

“I want to be a Nugget forever,” Jokić said after the season.

Play

Stein and Fischer reported that Jokić sees little urgency because he can sign an equally lucrative extension next summer.

Denver has been eligible since the NBA Finals ended to reach a verbal agreement on either a three-year extension worth nearly $215 million or a four-year extension approaching $280 million, with contracts eligible to be formally signed after the league moratorium ends July 6.

Nuggets executive vice president Ben Tenzer also attempted to calm any concern earlier this week.

“We just can’t comment on [extension talks] because of the league rules, but you’ve heard what he’s said about his happiness here,” Tenzer said, per the Denver Post. “We feel really comfortable with that relationship.”

Lakers Could Benefit From Waiting Game

If Jokić postpones extension talks again, he would remain under his current contract entering next summer.

At that point, he would have the option of signing a new extension with Denver or declining his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season to become an unrestricted free agent.

Nothing in Stein and Fischer’s reporting suggests Jokić plans to leave.

But delaying an extension naturally extends uncertainty.

Another disappointing playoff exit, a dramatically different NBA landscape or continued roster shortcomings could all reshape the conversation over the next 12 months.

For the Lakers, that possibility could reinforce an organizational strategy already rumored around the league.

Last offseason, multiple reports indicated Los Angeles wanted to avoid unnecessarily tying up future cap space with long-term contracts in anticipation of the star-studded 2027 free-agent class.

Jokić’s decision could make that patience easier to justify.

Luka Doncic’s Timeline Also Matters

The Lakers cannot afford to sacrifice the present solely for a hypothetical pursuit.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported earlier this month that Dončić has made one request abundantly clear to general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN.

Finding that player remains Los Angeles’ top offseason objective.

At the same time, the Lakers have been selective about handing out lengthy contracts.

As things currently stand, Dončić and Austin Reaves are the only core players carrying significant long-term money beyond next season, giving the franchise flexibility should another superstar unexpectedly become available.

Pressure Continues Building in Denver

Stein and Fischer also reported that the Nuggets remain aggressive in pursuing trades to improve Jokić’s supporting cast.

The urgency stems less from pressure applied by the three-time MVP than from the increasingly difficult Western Conference.

Oklahoma City is coming off another trip to the Western Conference finals. San Antonio reached the NBA Finals behind Victor Wembanyama, while Minnesota has already paired LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards after eliminating Denver in the first round.

The Nuggets understand standing still is unlikely to be enough.

For the Lakers, none of this guarantees that Jokić will ever wear purple and gold.

He has repeatedly expressed his desire to spend his career in Denver, and the Nuggets remain in a position to offer him the richest contract.

Still, if Jokić ultimately delays his extension for a second consecutive summer, one of the NBA’s biggest future storylines will remain alive.

For a franchise that has historically positioned itself to pursue transformational stars, that alone could qualify as encouraging news.