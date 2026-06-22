Non-Committal LeBron James Spells Bad News About Lakers Future

LeBron James has yet to decide on his next step in his career. James could retire before the 2026-2026 NBA season, or sign another contract to play his 24th season in the league and extend his record.

According to the latest report of ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, James, who is now 41 years old, is still non-committal on anything for next season.

Shelbourne said LeBron’s representatives have yet to discuss any contract details with the Lakers for a possible return to the squad next season.

“L.A. is the first team he can talk to because he’s their own free agent. My understanding, had initial conversations with LeBron James’ representative, but he has not even fully committed to returning next year in these conversations,” Shelbourne said on SportsCenter.

“The conversations were described to me as ‘we’re keeping in touch.’ Okay, so there’s no commitment to even returning or salary figures being discussed. I think that’s been interpreted as something like, ‘LeBron is still assessing his options.’ Whether that is retirement or whether that is other teams. And if there are other teams that he’s looking at, what does that money look like?”

James is entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, but there is little word on whether he would be coming back to basketball after the Lakers’ 2025-2026 NBA campaign.

The Lakers could offer him as much as a three-year, $182 million max deal, but a contract that long is not expected to be tendered, considering the uncertainty of James’ basketball career.

LeBron James Still Has A Lot Left In His Tank

As seen in the 2025-2026 NBA season, James can still provide value on the court even with his old age. James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game across 60 appearances before upping his production in the postseason.

In the playoffs, James put up 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Lakers to the second round without Luka Doncic.

James has been rumored to receive interest from other squads, such as the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, yet no reports have indicated any materialization.

Rich Paul Reveals How Many Teams Pursuing LeBron James

Rich Paul, the longtime agent of LeBron James, revealed the league-wide interests of his superstar client in an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“I tell you guys this, there have been incoming calls from every team with the excitement of possibly him playing for them,” Paul said. “And so at 41 years of age going on 42, I think that’s something to be extremely proud about, and it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Wow, even at 42, I’m still wanted,’ that’s admirable.”

“I would say without naming names, I would say about 10 to 12.”

Paul added that he has yet to discuss any plans with James for the upcoming season. For now, the Lakers are still the favorites to get his services. His son Bronny James is still expected to be with the Lakers next season.