Novak Djokovic Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Message After Historic China Open Win

Kobe Bryant’s influence on Novak Djokovic didn’t end with the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s death in 2020.

More than six years later, the 24-time Grand Slam champion still carries a lesson from Bryant whenever he steps onto a tennis court, particularly on days when the physical and mental demands of competing feel overwhelming.

Djokovic revisited that lesson after capturing his record seventh China Open championship Tuesday in Beijing, explaining how Bryant’s perspective on performing for fans continues to shape his approach at 39.

“Kobe Bryant used to say that,” Djokovic told reporters. “He would always want to play because there probably is always at least one or more fans that are coming, maybe the only time to see you perform.”

For Djokovic, the message goes beyond winning championships or chasing records.

“You’re not just playing for yourself; you’re playing for people, for the sport,” he added. “There’s much more that you carry if you’re a star player.”

Kobe Bryant’s Message Helps Djokovic Handle Pressure

Djokovic has spent more than two decades navigating the expectations that accompany being one of tennis’ biggest stars.

Those expectations haven’t diminished with age. If anything, he believes they have become more significant.

“I always feel that extra pressure and significance in a privileged status that I have, coming out on any tournament, any court in the world, particularly in the last, whatever, five years,” Djokovic said.

He acknowledged that the responsibility can be difficult to carry, especially when he isn’t feeling his best.

“If you’re not feeling well, it can also burden you,” Djokovic said. “You can feel so much weight on your shoulders.”

That’s where Bryant’s influence remains particularly meaningful.

The five-time NBA champion was known for his relentless commitment to preparation and his determination to perform for Lakers fans, regardless of the circumstances.

Djokovic has embraced a similar philosophy, recognizing that spectators sometimes travel thousands of miles for what could be their only opportunity to watch him compete.

He also views his career through a deeply personal lens.

“I really believe that God has given me this opportunity and talent to be who I am and to be where I am,” Djokovic said. “I’m grateful. I’m trying to fulfill my mission and potential as much as possible.”

Djokovic Extends Historic Career With Another China Open Title

Djokovic’s latest victory provided another reminder of his remarkable longevity.

He claimed his seventh China Open title after Alex de Minaur retired during Tuesday’s final, giving Djokovic his 102nd career ATP singles championship.

The Serbian star also extended his unbeaten streak at the tournament to 34 matches.

At an age when most of his contemporaries have retired, Djokovic continues to compete against a younger generation while managing the physical toll of an extraordinary career.

His relationship with Bryant has long been part of that journey. The Lakers icon previously offered Djokovic advice during difficult stretches, including when injuries threatened his career.

Bryant’s legacy is often reduced to the competitive intensity associated with his famous “Mamba Mentality.”

But Djokovic’s latest comments offered another side of that philosophy: an appreciation for the people who make an athlete’s career possible.

For Djokovic, every appearance carries that responsibility.

And even after 102 titles, Bryant’s message still gives him another reason to keep showing up.