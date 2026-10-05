Novak Djokovic Sends Strong Message After Daniil Medvedev’s Stunning Disqualification

Few players could understand what Daniil Medvedev was feeling Monday better than the man standing across the net from him.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the China Open final under extraordinary circumstances when Medvedev was disqualified after a ball he struck hit a spectator in the front row. But Djokovic’s immediate reaction wasn’t anger toward his longtime rival.

It was empathy.

“I also feel sorry for Daniil because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match,” Djokovic said afterward.

Djokovic’s response carried unusual weight because he has lived through almost precisely the same nightmare.

At the 2020 U.S. Open, Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match after a ball he struck between points accidentally hit a line judge in the throat. His pursuit of another Grand Slam title ended instantly.

Six years later in Beijing, Djokovic watched Medvedev’s tournament end with a similar ruling.

Novak Djokovic Defends Daniil Medvedev

Djokovic was leading 7-5, 5-3 and serving for the match when the bizarre sequence unfolded.

After Djokovic hit a winning volley, the ball rebounded off the advertising boards toward Medvedev. The Russian struck it back toward the stands, where it hit a spectator near the eye.

@tennis.legend 😱 Daniil Medvedev was disqualified against Novak Djokovic at 5-7, 3-5, 15-15 while Nole wzs serving for the match in semi-finals of the China Open. Daniil accidentalky hit a spectator in the eye with a ball. The disqualification was inevitable. 🎥 @Tennis TV | @ATP Tour #chinaopen ♬ original sound – Tennis Legend

Officials eventually defaulted Medvedev.

Djokovic said he did not see the incident clearly enough to immediately understand what had happened.

“A bit of a shock, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I hope that person is not badly injured.”

But he also pushed back against any suggestion that Medvedev deliberately tried to hurt someone.

“I am sure that Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally,” Djokovic said. “It just happens.”

It was a measured reaction from someone uniquely qualified to understand how one careless moment can overshadow an entire tournament.

Djokovic’s 2020 default remains one of the most infamous moments of his career. The ball that struck the line judge was not hit with the intention of hurting anyone, but tournament rules ultimately made intent irrelevant.

Medvedev discovered the same harsh reality Monday.

Djokovic Moves On to China Open Final

The strange ending also interrupted what had been another punishing Djokovic-Medvedev encounter.

Djokovic had needed one hour and 19 minutes to win the opening set and saved 16 of 18 break points before the match ended after two hours, 29 minutes. He was just three points from victory when Medvedev was defaulted.

“It was a grueling battle,” Djokovic said.

The victory improved Djokovic’s remarkable China Open record to 33-0 and sent him into his seventh final in Beijing. He has won the title in each of his previous six appearances at the tournament.

Alex de Minaur awaits in Tuesday’s championship match after Hubert Hurkacz retired from their semifinal with an injury.

Djokovic will have an opportunity to leave Beijing with his seventh China Open trophy and 102nd career ATP Tour singles title.

Yet his semifinal will likely be remembered less for another victory than for the strange symmetry of its ending.

Djokovic once walked off one of tennis’ biggest stages after an accidental strike ended his tournament.

On Monday, he watched Medvedev do the same.

And Djokovic didn’t need anyone to explain how that felt.