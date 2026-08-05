Lakers’ Offseason Given Surprising Grade After Complete Overhaul

The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of changes this summer. The team that will take the court in the first game of the season in 2026-27 will look much different than it did last season. Several new faces will be in key rotation spots.

LA traded a boatload of draft capital for Walker Kessler to be the new starting center. They let LeBron James walk in free agency. They also signed both Quinten Post and Sandro Mamukelashvili to massive contracts. The only two starters who return are the ones in the backcourt.

In all, the Lakers moved on from five players in their rotation. One NBA pundit likes what they did more than others.

NBA Writer Loves What the Lakers Did in the Offseason

David Aldridge of The Athletic ranked the Lakers as having the 11th-best offseason in the NBA. He likes that Los Angeles took a massive swing on Kessler, even if his scoring isn’t top-notch.

“Los Angeles moving so much draft inventory for Kessler is a big, big swing. I’m not sure he’ll ever consistently score enough to justify the deal. But he’s really good protecting the rim and screening, and Luka Dončić will find him for lobs. And while Kessler’s salary is a bit overcooked, it’s not ridiculous, and Los Angeles desperately needed to add someone who can actually guard opposing players,” Aldridge wrote.

Improving the center spot was the biggest deficiency that needed to be addressed. Once the Lakers re-signed Austin Reaves, it made sense for them to check out the center market. Kessler was expensive, but they believe he fits perfectly next to Doncic and Reaves.

The entire starting frontcourt will be different than it was a year ago. Key pieces off the bench are different, too. Yet, Aldridge believes they will be in a position to succeed next year if Kessler is able to stay healthy. That is not a given after Kessler played just five games last year.

Los Angeles is Going All In on What Luka Doncic Wants

This team is being built in the image of what Doncic wants. Doncic is one of the best players in the world, but he has issues staying healthy. He missed all of the postseason a year ago, which doomed any chance they had of advancing past the Thunder.

Keeping this team healthy in April will be the biggest problem that they face in a weaker Western Conference. Even Reaves wasn’t healthy when the postseason began, and he hardly played in the playoffs. If they don’t have Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler all healthy in April, the team is doomed.

The Lakers had the 11th-best offense in the playoffs a year ago. That was without their starting backcourt. Los Angeles is hoping to be better in that regard next year with more depth all throughout the lineup, including the starters.