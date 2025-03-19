Lakers Given Warning Amid Stacked Offseason To-Do List

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do in the offseason even if this season is likely headed toward an unexpected success in JJ Redick’s first year at the helm and despite the radical shift from Anthony Davis to Luka Dončić midseason.

The most obvious on their list, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, is to add a center after the rescinded trade for Charlotte Hornets‘ Mark Williams.

Jaxson Hayes‘ vastly improved play and his growing chemistry with Dončić is an encouraging development for the Lakers. The former backup center, who was suddenly thrust into a starting role in the wake of Davis’ departure and the failed Williams trade, has responded well, averaging 8.9 points on 77.3% field goal shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks since Jan. 30.

“It’s a little bit too early but I think tentatively, the plan is to add another center, whether it’s a starting center or a backup center,” Buha said on his “Buha’s Block” podcast on March 16. “Maybe you move Jaxson to the bench and get a better starting center, or maybe it’s just someone behind him.”

Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He will certainly command more than his $2.5 million salary for this season when he hits the free agent market.

Lakers Top Priorities

But addressing the center issue isn’t only the Lakers’ priority this summer.

“I think that the priorities are going to be trying to get Luka to sign the extension, trying to get Austin [Reaves] to sign an extension, which I don’t think he will sign,” Buha added. “Figuring out the LeBron [James] situation, figuring out DFS [Dorian Finney-Smith].

“I think it’s it’s more so like retaining some of the internal key pieces that are going to be free agents or extension eligible and then also seeing the trade market what you can get.”

James has a $52.7 million player option next season.

Dončić has two more seasons left on his current deal after this season, but he can opt out and become a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, Reaves has already outplayed the four-year, $54 million extension he signed in the summer of 2023. Reaves, 26, becomes extension-eligible beginning on July 6.

LeBron-Luka Tension?

Publicly, James has not indicated that he’s not happy with the Lakers despite trading away Davis, one of his best friends. But privately, his camp noted how the Lakers have quickly pivoted to Dončić, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“What is clear is that Dončić will have a say. And it wasn’t lost on James’ camp, sources said, that Pelinka prioritized Dončić’s involvement upon his arrival and immediately engaged in the Williams trade that he’d asked for, when James had for years wanted the team to trade its picks to improve its roster,” McMenamin wrote on Feb. 10.

Perhaps the Lakers trying to appease Dončić is out of fear he would leave them if they fail to surround him with a solid supporting cast.

After their bold trade to acquire the Slovenian star, the Lakers are under pressure to lock him up to an extension this summer, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s Free Agency Warning

Then there is Finney-Smith, whom Redick has credited for the Lakers’ rise into becoming the top defensive team since mid-January.

Finney-Smith, 31, has a $15.4 million player option for next season, which he is expected to decline to get a longer deal, perhaps his last big contract in the NBA. This early, 3-and-D wing has hinted that he will not be taking a discount.

“You see what just happened with Luka (Dončić)? Finney-Smith said in a recent interview with Hoopshype. “So, you’ve got to make sure you take care of yourself first,” Finney-Smith quickly added. “We need to finish the season strong. If we win, everybody eats (smiles).”

But what if they don’t win?

While the Lakers avoided coughing up a first-round draft capital for Finney-Smith, sending out three second-round picks would also be proved costly for just a half-year rental.