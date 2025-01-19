Lakers’ Recently Waived Guard Singles Out LeBron James in Long Message

Former Los Angeles Lakers two-way player Quincy Olivari singled out LeBron James in his heartwarming message to the organization after getting waived.

“It was great being here, especially being around a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers, Olivari told Scoop B Radio’s Brandon Robinson. “I loved being in the facility every day around legends because I was able to ask questions and learn. More importantly, I enjoyed being around a legend in LeBron James and seeing how he approaches the game even in preseason games which is remarkable.

“He’s a guy that shows up every day and he’s literally the blueprint for how a player should approach the game. It’s something I was excited to watch and I’m glad I was able to experience it. The formula and recipe was right in front of me. I’m going to miss the games and the energy from the fans at South Bay games too. The fan’s support and the energy was unmatched.”

James was a big part of Olivari’s rise from an undrafted player into becoming a fan favorite.

He began his NBA journey as an internet meme after the team’s media day when he was caught in the background of a SportsCenter’s Bronny James interview taking a selfie with LeBron James.

The “Who’s 41?” meme was born.

But it did not take long before Olivari flipped the script with strong play in the preseason which led to a two-way contract with the Lakers.

After Olivari led the Lakers’ 107-102 preseason comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James showed him some love.

“Yeeeeaaaahhhhh Q!!,” James posted on Instagram. “They know who 41 is now.”

JJ Redick Once Called Quincy Olivari Lakers ‘Blue Print’

Olivari interestingly described James as his blue print on how to approach the game.

Back in the preseason when Olivari shone in that Bucks game, Redick called him the “blue print” of how he wants the Lakers play.

“Quincy just completely changed the game,” Redick told reporters at the time. “And to me, and I told our guys this after, what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a few of our players in terms of just picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock.”

“I thought he just executed exactly what we want from someone in his position. And we’ve challenged a number of guys, and they’ve done it well to varying degrees but haven’t seen it executed that well until tonight with Quincy.”

But those Redick’s big praise did not lead to rotation minutes. Instead, Olivari made his imprint in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 17.2 points on 40.6% from the 3-point line with 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

NBA Reporters, Fans Question Quincy Olivari Decision

On January 15, the Lakers cut Olivari to sign former New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III.

Lakers fans and a couple of NBA reporters questioned the team’s decision to dump Olivari for Jemison, who had four rebounds and two blocks in his debut.

“I said I probably would have rather him take [Armel Traoré] spot than Quincy,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” following the Lakers’ 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, January 17. “I think Quincy is better than TR.”

Sporting Tribune’s Grant Mona was also perplexed by the Lakers’ decision.

“I can guarantee you this guy is going to be a solid rotation player for an NBA team down the line. Odd decision by the Lakers,” Mona commented on X.

“[Expletive] hilarious how he’s better than Bronny [James] but somehow he got waived,” one X user wrote.

“Lakers front office with the shenanigans again,” another fan said.

“And here we go letting another NBA talent we identified and helped develop walk for nothing,” a frustrated Laker fan commented.

“The front office isn’t serious,” another fan replied.

“What is wrong with Rob?” another fan questioned.