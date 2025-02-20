Paul George Reveals Why He’s Grateful Lakers Didn’t Land $18 Million Center

The Los Angeles Lakers came face-to-face with Mark Williams during their 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 19. The athletic rim-runner had previously been traded to the Lakers ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, the deal was rescinded as Williams reportedly failed his medical exam.

Speaking on a recent episode of his ‘Podcast P’ podcast, Paul George admitted that he’s relieved Williams didn’t land on the same team as Luka Doncic and LeBron James. George admitted that Williams could have unlocked a new level in Doncic’s play.

“Luka is so great with playing is athletic fives,” George said. “That’s what unlocks his game and his potential and his ability to get downhill and put pressure at the rim is having an aerial five-man that could take the lid off the roof. It’s going to be definitely dynamic with Jaxson Hayes there at the center position. Thank God the Mark Williams s**t didn’t go through.”

Doncic had reportedly requested a rim-running big man during an early meeting with Rob Pelinka. Earning just $4 million this season, with another year left on his four-year $18 million contract, Williams made sense on multiple fronts.

Unfortunately, with the Williams deal being canceled, the Lakers must now wait until the summer to try and find an athletic big man to help unlock Doncic’s full potential.

Williams Didn’t Think He Failed His Lakers Medical

During a recent interview with the Charlotte Observer, Williams admitted that he didn’t expect to fail his medical exam.

“I didn’t think I had failed my physical,” Williams continued. “That didn’t even cross my mind. The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn’t think in any world that was possible. Since I’ve been back since the start of the year, I’ve played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I’ve had has been well-documented and I’ve recovered and been 100% since. So, I don’t know what went into that decision. I think that’s up to them.”

Williams has since returned to the Hornets rotation and will now be focused on helping Charles Lee’s team continue to develop into a roster capable of pushing for the playoffs.

Williams Played Well Against The Lakers

When facing JJ Redick’s team on Feb. 19, Williams displayed a lot of the qualities that led Pelinka to target him in the first place. The athletic big man ended the night with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. He also shot 4-of-4 from the three-throw line, displaying a soft shooting touch.

Williams also provided reliable rim protection in the paint and operated as somewhat of a shot deterrent while patrolling the restricted areas in drop coverage. On offense, he ran the floor well, pressured the rim and was a reliable and valuable screener. In fact, NBA Stats recorded him contributing eight points via his three screen assists.

Alex Len and Hayes are Redick’s two rotational bigs moving forward. Hayes should quickly develop a reliable partnership with Doncic, while Len provides physicality and size on both sides of the floor. Nevertheless, there’s no ignoring how well Williams could have fit on the Lakers roster.

It will be interesting to see how Pelinka pivots during the summer and whether he can pinpoint, target and acquire a new rim-runner to elevate Doncic’s impact and role within the offense.