Lakers Eyed Trade for Versatile $62 Million Former Top-10 Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to address their center position, particularly after acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Working to appease their new superstar, the Lakers attempted to trade for Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu, 24, is a Los Angeles native and was one-and-done at USC. The Hawks drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers wanted to bring Okongwu home.

McMenamin joined Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre on the “Straight Fire” podcast and said that the Lakers made contact with the Hawks around the 2025 trade deadline. The call came before LA’s ill-fated acquisition of Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.

“I actually assume he was one of the names on the list that [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka presented to Luka. Because I do know that the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu,” McMenamin told McIntye on May 22. “Lob threat, athleticism, absolutely.”

Onyeka's best season yet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JcRoA6Fw4Z — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 20, 2025

Okongwu had a breakout 2024-25 season, averaging career-highs of 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He also shot 32.4% from beyond the arc while developing his perimeter game on offense.

He has already proven capable of defending traditional and mobile bigs. Bigger pivots have given him some trouble, though.

Okongwu has also already been paid, entering Year 2 of a four-year, $61.9 million contract.

Onyeka Okongwu’s Hawks Teammate Would Have Been ‘Perfect’ Fit for Lakers

The Hawks elevated Okongwu into the starting lineup full-time this season. That adds context to the Lakers’ falling short on acquiring Okongwu.

McMenamin said Okongwu’s teammate would have been a “perfect” fit.

“In terms of being a perfect fit, maybe not [for Okongwu],” McMenamin said. But they might not get a perfect fit, though,” McMenamin told McIntyre. “I think Clint Capela of ‘17, ‘18 probably was perfect, but we’re in ‘25, ‘26 now. So, that’s kind of the spot they’re going to be in.”

That version of Capela was one of the league’s up-and-coming lob threats. He led the NBA in field goal percentage and would lead in rebounding three seasons later.

The 2024-25 version of Capela has trended downward for several seasons.

CC had him completely clamped 🗜️ pic.twitter.com/2MEbOuhX21 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 11, 2025

He also has an injury history and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That only adds to Okongwu’s importance to the Hawks. It could also strengthen the barrier the Lakers face to potentially persuading them to start with the former Trojan.

The Lakers might be better served exploring other options this offseason, adding to the uncertainty they face.

Lakers Urged to Prioritize Flexibility Over Big-Name Trade

McMenamin was leery of the Lakers’ overspending to attract a big-name player. He suggested that they instead start small and leave themselves the option to upgrade later.

“I am of the opinion to not go all in on someone like a [Brooklyn Nets center Nic] Claxton at center, making $20 to $30 million,” McMenamin told McIntyre. “But they’re going to have the taxpayer midlevel available to them, and I’d go out [and] try to get a guy at that level. And if he doesn’t prove to be the best fit, make sure you hold on to one of your picks, and then you can try to pursue something come February.

“That position, you need to have it. But I don’t know if that position, you absolutely need to have it start of training camp. You could get a player to fit that role, if he’s the right guy, in February, and be ready and raring to go come April.”

Spotrac projects the taxpayer midlevel exception for 2025-26 at $5.7 million.

Damian Jones of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks big man Jericho Sims, and incumbent Jaxson Hayes fit the “lob threat” label and earn around the taxpayer MLE.

Jaxson with the energy! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/NYNtGOqxSa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 5, 2025

However, McMenamin noted Hayes’ lapses in concentration negatively impacted his playing time, and the Lakers explored upgrades with him on the roster this past season. Outside options appear to be the best options, but the cost will be key for the Lakers in any trade or signing.