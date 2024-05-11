Insider Reveals Lakers’ ‘Top Choice’, Preferred Timeline for HC Hire

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has a plan.

They fired former head coach Darvin Ham on May 3, just two years into his tenure that had seen him tout the support he had within the locker room and front office.

After back-to-back disappointing playoff exits and seasons marred by inconsistency, their next hire was already critical. Add in the potential exit of LeBron James this offseason and the pressure to get this hire right is even greater.

The Lakers want to have their next head coach in place by the 2024 draft.

“From what I’ve been told, the Lakers’ plan is to have a coach in place by the NBA draft, which is June 26th,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on “Buha’s Block” on May 10. “That gives them about six and a half, seven weeks or so to figure this out and, again, figure out the timeline with the candidate interviews and nailing it down to a few candidates, and then a couple candidates.

“I would not be surprised if the Lakers made a hire before the Finals conclude. And that could potentially mean interviewing some of these guys during the playoffs.”

Buha cites the Charlotte Hornets hiring former Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, a rumored candidate for the Lakers’ vacancy, to be their head coach. The Lakers’ preferred timeline could also be an issue with Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and broadcaster JJ Redick.

.@jovanbuha joins the #LakeShowPodcast to discuss the leading candidates for the team's next head coach and makes the case for former NBA player JJ Redick. 🎧: https://t.co/KmqYQ7OWVx

▶️: https://t.co/d4aei3LcyV pic.twitter.com/Wum9dYv7IE — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 10, 2024

Redick enjoyed a 15-year playing career in the NBA but has no coaching experience. He and James host the “Mind the Game Pod” together.

The Lakers could also have their sights on a loftier target, albeit one they are unlikely to land.

Ty Lue Among ‘Big Factors’ in Lakers’ Coaching Search

Buha latest said that Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue would be the Lakers’ top target if he becomes available. He also noted that a potential contract extension could take him off the Lakers’ list before he can become an official candidate.

“One of the big factors is going to be what happens with Ty Lue. Because if he becomes available, he automatically becomes their top choice, and they will pursue him hard.”

Lue helped the Lakers win a championship as a player in 2011.

Play

The Lakers almost hired Lue as head coach in 2019. A discrepancy in his salary led him to the Clippers as an assistant while the Lakers hired Frank Vogel. Lue said he felt he was “better” than the offer he received.

The Lakers offered Lue a three-year, $18 million contract. He was coming off a $35 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers after helping them to their first championship.

“The Lakers [saw it] more so as like [I’m just] coming to coach LeBron,” Lue said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk in March 2022. “No, I’m coming to win. I just didn’t think I was treated fairly. And I wasn’t just going to accept any offer just to get a job.”

Lue has since expressed his happiness with the Clippers.

Lakers’ Top Choice for HC Vacancy Hoping to Stay With Current Team

He has also said he would like to lock in on a long-term contract. Lue’s Clippers have managed a 12-3 record against the Lakers and are moving into their state-of-the-art arena next season.

“I didn’t come here to bounce around and go all over the place,” Lue told reporters after his Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs on May 3. “This is where I want to be. And, hopefully, they feel the same way.

“I don’t really have a comment on [the Lakers]. I mean, it’s great to be wanted. That’s a really good feeling. But like I said, I want to be here and, hopefully, we’re able to solidify that.”

That could leave the Lakers searching for another answer.

Other names Buha linked to the Lakers’ HC vacancy include Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat, David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets, Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors, and Sean Sweeney of the Dallas Mavericks.