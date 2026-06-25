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Los Angeles Lakers Sign Pesky Defender After NBA Draft

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the team in the huddle during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Chase Ross did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range in 32 games for Marquette.

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Pesky Defender

GettyFinley Bizjack #11 of the Butler Bulldogs dribbles the ball against Chase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half at Fiserv Forum on February 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Ross had signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Marquette’s Chase Ross has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season. Hangs his hat on disruptive defense, leading the Big East in steals.”

Ross spent all four seasons of his college career at Marquette.

He never averaged less than 1.1 steals per contest in a season.

Social Media Reacts To Ross Signing

GettyChase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates after defeating the Valparaiso Beacons 75-72 in overtime at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying:

@Lakr4lyfe1: “Low key picking up solid players on Exhibit -10 contracts.”

@iLLV1LL383: “Sheesh! My LakeShow has been busy. And I like it! Bring in all the swings, and one of them will hit. The “next AR” is out there somewhere. #Lakeshow baby!”

@finleykuehl: “Chase Ross will make the Lakers final roster. Book it”

GettyEfeosa Oliogu‑Elabor #4 of the Butler Bulldogs shoots the ball against Chase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half at Fiserv Forum on February 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

@Miami_Jefe: “He plays hard all the time on the court.”

@JjTitansfan: “I’m low-key excited for Summer League”

@GBreadBall: “I love how the Lakers are attacking the margins of their roster. Think he has a real shot to earn a two-way”

The Lakers have been good at developing under looked talent such as Austin Reaves, Alex Caruso and others.

Therefore, there is always the chance that a player such as Ross could end up being impactful (if he makes roster roster).

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Lakers are coming off another strong regular season where they went 53-29.

However, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Sign Pesky Defender After NBA Draft

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