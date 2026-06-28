Lakers Praised for Landing Undrafted “Sleeper” Gem With Intriguing Upside

What is shaping up to be a busy offseason is already well underway for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After selecting Cameron Carr in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Lakers quickly turned their attention to the undrafted market, signing several prospects as they continued reshaping the roster.

Among those additions, the front office filled its two-way contract spots with Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke and Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder.

Neither player’s place on the roster is guaranteed heading into the 2026-27 season, as two-way contracts are often subject to significant turnover. Still, the Lakers may already believe they have uncovered another hidden gem.

Lakers May Have Landed Another Undrafted Steal

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers worked out Suder before the draft and are believed to have reached a pre-draft agreement to sign him to a two-way contract rather than the more common Exhibit 10 deal offered to many undrafted prospects.

The Hoop Herald believes Los Angeles may have secured one of the steals of the undrafted class, suggesting Suder has all the tools to carve out a long NBA career.

“Actually think Peter Suder will stick in the NBA,” the outlet wrote. “Size, skill, and IQ are all elite and some intangibles should make up for lack of elite athleticism. Great pick up by the Lakers.”

The 22-year-old completed a four-year collegiate career split between Bellarmine and Miami (Ohio).

During his senior season, Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals across 33 games while shooting an efficient 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range on 2.9 attempts per game.

He helped lead Miami to its first regular-season conference championship since 2004-05, earning First Team All-MAC honors and being named MAC Player of the Year.

Suder also delivered a standout performance in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 27 points in a first-round loss to Tennessee while knocking down four of his seven three-point attempts.

Peter Suder Could Follow Successful LA Blueprint

Following the success of Austin Reaves, the Lakers have repeatedly targeted overlooked undrafted talent in the hope of finding another long-term contributor. Reaves recently signed a four-year, $185 million contract, the largest deal ever awarded to an undrafted player.

Suder entered the draft process ranked No. 81 on ESPN’s Top 100 prospects board, making him one of the highest-rated players to go undrafted.

“One of a handful of players who earned enough votes from teams to skip G League combine and land directly in the combine, Suder offers some sleeper intrigue and has played himself into the two-way contract conversation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in May.

“NBA teams have taken notice of the traits that could help him grow into a feasible depth option, but he’ll have to keep proving it.”

Woo also highlighted Suder’s 6-foot-5 frame, positional versatility as a combo guard, defensive potential, and ability to contribute as a scorer.

The next step in Suder’s journey will come at NBA Summer League, where he is expected to suit up alongside Carr, potentially Adou Thiero, and a number of fellow undrafted prospects competing to earn roster spots.

From there, he will head into training camp and preseason with the opportunity to cement his place on the Lakers’ roster.

If he continues to impress, Suder is expected to split his time between Los Angeles and the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers.

For now, the Lakers appear to have secured one of the more intriguing undrafted prospects available, and the coming months will determine whether Suder can become the franchise’s next developmental success story.