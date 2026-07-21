Lakers Proposed to Land PJ Washington Next to Luka Doncic in 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers summer of transition has continued after the departure of LeBron James, who continues to keep the NBA world guessing where he’ll end up next.

L.A. made a string of moves after James’ agent, Rich Paul, informed the franchise the 22-time All-Star is moving on. The Lakers brought back franchise cornerstone Austin Reaves on a four-year contract and added rising star center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade deal. In free agency, L.A. welcomed Matisse Thybulle, Quentin Grimes, Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvilil, Ziaire Williams and Kevon Looney.

One player who continues to dangle in Lakers trade rumors is former Luka Doncic teammate PJ Washington, the Dallas Mavericks’ star forward.

A Hypothetical 3-Team Scenario That Lands PJ Washington With the Lakers

Even after adding Thybulle and Grimes, two highly-reputable wing defenders, L.A. remains relatively thin on the wing. Now the question becomes whether the Lakers, who are still interested in getting their hands on Jonathan Kuminga, will explore a trade with the Mavs for Washington.

Here’s a potential three-team framework that would reunite Washington with Doncic in L.A.:

Lakers receive:

P.J. Washington

Raptors receive

Mavs receive:

Jakob Poeltl

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dalton Knecht

2027 second-round pick

2029 first-round pick swap

2032 second-round pick (via Washington)

2033 second-round pick

There is something for all three teams to value in this proposed trade. The Lakers would pick up a major wing upgrade and a potential full-time starter; the Raptors would land a dependable frontcourt star; and the Mavs would load up their asset clip while picking up three potentially significant rotation players, one of them (Knecht) still having upside potential.

Landing Washington Would Cap Off a Promising Lakers Offseason

The Lakers were fighting an uphill battle after losing James and Rui Hachimura, the 28-year-old sharpshooter who is, by percentage, the greatest 3-point shooter in playoff history. Losing James and Hachimura meant the Lakers would have to figure out how to recoup the nearly 38 points per game both star forwards combined to average last season.

Adding Washington would help round out the roster. Washington may not be a championship-sized needle-mover, but he was an integral piece alongside Doncic in the Mavs’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, where they were soundly defeated by the Boston Celtics.

In that postseason, Washington registered 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. In a pivotal second round series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington engineered the best playoff series of his career, averaging nearly 18 points per game while shooting 47% from the 3-point line. (For comparison, Hachimura averaged nearly 16 points per game while shooting 59% — yes, 59%! — from long-range.)

There is growing speculation that the Mavs are moving toward a trade for some of their top veteran stars. Washington — and Gafford, another oft-rumored Lakers trade target — could be among the first out the door if Dallas aims to go younger. (Washington is 27, by the way.)

Will the Lakers pivot to a potential move for Washington? At least we know the front office has been willing to take chances this summer.