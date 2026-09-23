Lakers Handed ‘Pleasant Surprise’ Over Deandre Ayton Trade Return From Wizards

After one season on the team, the Los Angeles Lakers traded center Deandre Ayton this summer to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, a haul the team reportedly had a ‘pleasant surprise’ at getting back.

Ayton had a failed tenure with the Lakers; although they signed him in free agency last summer, he wasn’t an answer to the team’s issues on the defensive end of the floor. His public emotional outbursts didn’t help, but his inconsistent play and the franchise’s push to land a new starting center led to Ayton being traded to the Wizards just days after picking up his $8.1 million player option.

But even months after the Lakers’ Ayton trade, new information has emerged about the move. It appears Los Angeles was perfectly happy to move their starting center for the assets they got back.

Lakers Had ‘Pleasant Surprise’ At Deandre Ayton Trade Return

Writing for The Athletic in his recent article about the Lakers’ offseason moves, team reporter and insider Dan Woike said that the franchise was surprised at what Washington offered up in the trade for Ayton.

“On the surface, the move was a big win for a Lakers team that was looking for outs after Ayton picked up his player option. Whether or not Hardy matters this season, the draft capital brought in was a pleasant surprise for the Lakers’ front office,” he wrote. “The Lakers decided they’d rather have the added flexibility those two seconds would add to their near-empty cache of picks.”

Woike did add that the Ayton trade meant the Lakers were going all-in on Walker Kessler. The former Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers big man was the team’s starting center in an overall decently productive season, but by watching them throughout the year, it was clear moving away from Ayton was the right move, especially considering how the team views what they got back.

With the Lakers’ limited draft capital, it’s easy to see why they were happy with getting back Hardy and two second-round picks in return for Ayton. Although another big move hasn’t happened yet, all of the recent reporting signals Los Angeles would use at least one of those picks to land a starting power forward for next season.

Los Angeles only has one tradeable first-round pick, and getting those two assets significantly helps the front office navigate the market, should they decide another roster upgrade is necessary.

Nobody might have thought it while he was on the court, but the Lakers might want to thank Ayton for what they got for him, especially if it leads to a new power forward at some point this year.

In his lone season with the Lakers, Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 72 games. Though decent numbers, Los Angeles was hopeful to get more out of the first overall pick when they signed him last summer, which is why he’s no longer on the roster.

New Centers Arrive In Los Angeles

Though the Lakers didn’t trade Ayton until after they landed Kessler, he was always expected to be moved or demoted into a much smaller role compared to last season.

The Kessler addition was undoubtedly the biggest move for the franchise this summer, as in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, the Lakers sent a total of four first-round picks for the new starting center, while also signing him to a four-year, $130 million deal to create a big three of him, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Kessler is a massive upgrade from Ayton in the frontcourt. He has had his fair share of injuries and has yet to put together an All-Star-caliber season. However, when it comes to fixing the defensive issues, Kessler was perhaps the best player the Lakers could have landed. Ayton offered limited help on that end and was extremely inconsistent with on offense (cue lowlights of the missed open passes).

Los Angeles also ended up losing backup center Jaxson Hayes in free agency to the Jazz, but to replace him, they got three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney from the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s tough to say that on the court, Looney is an upgrade from Hayes, but he offers much-needed veteran leadership for a group that is hoping to compete for a title in the Western Conference.

Overall, the Lakers are still pretty thin in the frontcourt, and though they also signed Sandro Mamukelashvili in free agency as well, taking the San Antonio Spurs‘ route of having several reserve centers wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Regardless, Ayton is off the team, and the Lakers are happy with what they got back in return. At least enough for Woike to mention it in his article about the team’s safest offseason moves, as it was clear the former first overall pick didn’t have a long future in the Purple and Gold.