Lakers Trade for Popular Luka Doncic Target Has 1 Big Obstacle

It’s not so much the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers would not like to make a trade for forward PJ Washington from the Mavericks. It’s a deal that has been frequently discussed, and one that makes ample sense, logically, from the Lakers perspective. Washington can defend multiple positions. He can shoot 3-pointers. He has the experience of playing alongside Luka Doncic during the Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals run, and just about all of those ex-Doncic teammates are considered ideal partners in a lineup with the now-Lakers star.

The problem is that the Lakers have a plan to build around Doncic, and that extends into next season. But in order to execute that plan, the Lakers need to stay below the luxury-tax line–and they’re already rubbing right against it. Adding even a sliver more salary would push the Lakers over and torpedo the 2027 summer agenda.

PJ Washington Makes an Ideal Luka Doncic Partner

Washington is averaging 16.0 points this season, and at 6-foot-7, can defend the small forward, power forward and even center spots. He is shooting just 32.3% from the 3-point line, and was only at 32.5% last year, but he has made himself a consistent threat and is a 35.4% career shooter on 3-pointers. The Lakers could use that. as was the case in his first stint with Doncic, Washington would not need to be great, just need to defend big guys and be a threat from the arc.

The problem is that the Lakers are at $200 million in payroll, and can’t afford to add payroll without cracking the NBA’s luxury tax threshold ($200.4 million) and losing out on the much-needed midlevel exception that the team is counting on next summer. Washington makes $21.4 million, and even if the Lakers could get Dallas to take back Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James plus second-round picks for Washington, they’d still be taking back salary, and they’d need to add another player to keep the roster at 14. They’d be over the luxury tax and lose out on the $16 million slot for next summer.

Would Lakers Include 2026 1st-Round Pick?

The Lakers want to use that slot to either re-sign Collin Sexton if he plays so well this year that he opts out of his $10 million for next season, or they want to find a $16 million power forward to round out the lineup.

There’s no easy way to do a Washington deal without going over the luxury tax. The other option would be controversial–including first-round pick Cameron Carr in the trade. At $3.3 million this year, Carr could go to Dallas with Vanderbilt and Hardy in a deal that the Mavericks would much more likely accept, and one that could keep LA below the tax line. No one wants the Mavericks to give up on Carr, but if Doncic wants his former power forward, that might be the most likely path.