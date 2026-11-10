Lakers Dealt Positive News As Top Wing Trade Targets Are ‘Gettable’

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA regular season, serious concerns lingered about the Los Angeles Lakers‘ wing depth, as the team failed to land several big names it was linked to over the summer.

But while the Lakers sit first in the Western Conference standings and are getting strong early-season performances from players like Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, and Jake LaRavia, recent trade rumors suggest the franchise is still eyeing a deal to upgrade the roster.

With that, two players who have been deemed Lakers trade targets for a long time are former Luka Doncic teammates Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers and PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks, both of whom might not be ‘gettable’ in the trade market, per a new report.

Lakers Get Good News On Trade Targets Derrick Jones Jr. And PJ Washington

Speaking on his show after the Lakers’ sixth win in a row to move to 10-2 on the season with a firm hold on the top seed in the West, team reporter Jovan Buha discussed Los Angeles’ chances of landing Jones or Washington in a trade before the deadline.

The two with previous experience playing with Doncic have long been considered ideal players the Lakers should go after, and while it’s uncertain what the Clippers and Mavericks are asking for the two forwards, as Buha said, both might be ‘gettable.’

“DJJ is on the Clippers. He’s on an expiring contract. I think he’s realistic,” Buha explained. “And PJ had been out there this summer. And depending on how Dallas feels about their competitiveness, I think he’s probably out there too. So I would say DJJ and PJ are gettable, or are most likely gettable.”

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Jones (DJJ) is making just over $10 million this season, and remains one of the cheaper, yet high-upside wings the Lakers could target. He does everything the team could use, and his athleticism would be a big help to give Doncic and Austin Reaves another pick-and-roll partner. Recent reporting from Tim MacMahon of ESPN also signals Jones and a few other Clippers players could be available this season, as the Lakers’ cross-town rivals could become sellers ahead of the deadline, only making Jones a more realistic trade target for the Purple and Gold.

As for Washington, he’s making just under $20 million and is under contract until the end of the decade. He’s similar to Jones, but might offer a bit more size and rebounding. He’s also a slightly stronger shooter. If the Lakers make a trade with Dallas, the price would likely be higher, and while Los Angeles might not have any players or contracts the Mavericks would want back, if Washington is on the trade market, expect the team to at least make an offer.

Both Jones and Washington have long been considered ideal Lakers trade targets considering the upside they would add to the team’s starting lineup and rotation. Buha believes both could be on the table to add this season, but the rumors have been there in the past, so until either gets officially dealt to Los Angeles, the two will remain targets for now.

Los Angeles Might Be Out On Other Available Players

While discussing the two previous names as players the Lakers could be in line to land, Buha also offered several others who might not be as realistic trade targets, despite some links in the past.

The team failed to land Jonathan Kuminga this summer, and as the reporter said, it doesn’t look like he’ll be coming this season, even with his up-and-down start with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He offered a similar outlook for John Collins of the Detroit Pistons.

“Among these potential four [wing] options, I would immediately rule out John Collins and Jonathan Kuminga,” he added. “Minnesota needs Kuminga. Detroit needs John Collins. So those are two good teams that are their starting fours. They’re not just gonna give up their starting fours.”

Additionally, Davion Mitchell was another name brought up as a backup guard option, but considering his value for the Miami Heat, he would also be too difficult a name to go after.

“I don’t think the Lakers have enough to get Davion Mitchell. He’s arguably the Heat’s third-best player,” he explained.

While Buha mainly discussed wings as potential additions for the team, the Lakers remain linked to backup centers like Jericho Sims, Jalen Smith, Karlo Matkovic, and Goga Bitadze.

“Goga, I think, could be available based on how they’ve used him in Orlando,” he said. “Orlando’s underperforming. I think they’re due for a shakeup.”

However, Bitadze has a beef history with Doncic, so while he might be an ideal target, it could be difficult to get the franchise star on board with adding him from the Orlando Magic.

“As far as Goga goes, I think he and Luka would have some air to clear first. If he were available, he could make some sense (as a trade target),” The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote in a recent Reddit AMA when asked about the Magic big man as a potential player the Lakers could go after.

To round things out, Buha came to the conclusion that the Lakers could package Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, and minor draft assets for either Jones, Washington, or Bitadze.

“If you do Sexton and Hardy, [it] works for PJ. You could technically, I think, do Hardy or Sexton for DJJ, and then you have to give up draft capital,” he said. “You also have to factor in if you’re giving up draft capital for Goga, you don’t have the same draft capital for DJJ or PJ. Those guys might require all of your draft capital or close to it, three of the four assets. So I think they’d be hard-pressed to pull off.”

Los Angeles hasn’t made a move yet, but with a few top targets available, the front office has some decisions to make amid the team’s incredible start to the season.