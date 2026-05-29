Lakers Expand Search for Perimeter Reinforcements Ahead of NBA Draft

The coming months are set to be a pivotal period for the Los Angeles Lakers, with decisions made this offseason potentially shaping the franchise for years to come.

While a front office reshuffle continues behind the scenes and free agency and trade speculation intensify, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft.

Los Angeles currently owns the No. 25 overall pick and could either package the selection in a larger deal or use it to add another young prospect with long-term upside.

General manager Rob Pelinka recently stressed the importance of player development moving forward, and the organization appears to be leaving no stone unturned in its pre-draft evaluations.

Lakers Expand Pre-Draft Search Beyond Frontcourt Prospects

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers’ pre-draft workout list is headlined by St. John’s big man Zuby Ejiofor, UConn wing Alex Karaban, and Cincinnati forward Baba Miller.

The reported workout list has been heavily centered around frontcourt prospects, highlighting the organization’s search for long-term answers in the paint.

However, an updated version of the list suggests the Lakers have expanded their focus to the perimeter, with Miami guard Peter Suder and Grand Canyon wing Jaden Henley now among the prospects being evaluated.

Both players recently completed their senior seasons and are ranked as the No. 64 and No. 68 prospects, respectively.

There is no indication that either Suder or Henley is being considered with the Lakers’ first-round selection. Instead, both appear more likely to be options should Los Angeles acquire a second-round pick or pursue them as undrafted free agents following the draft.

That route could ultimately position either player for a two-way contract opportunity or a spot with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Across 33 games this season, Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting an efficient 54.6% from the field.

He also connected on a career-best 42.1% of his three-point shots, albeit on a modest 2.9 attempts per game.

Peter Suder and Jaden Henley Emerge as Intriguing Sleeper Prospects

Suder has been described by Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman as one of the “lesser known names” in this year’s class.

However, he helped raise his profile during the NCAA Tournament, scoring 27 points in Miami’s first-round loss to Tennessee.

Despite the defeat, Suder impressed by shooting 7-of-12 from the field, knocking down four three-pointers, and converting 9-of-10 free throws.

Henley, meanwhile, averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals during his senior season at Grand Canyon while shooting 46.6 % from the field and 26.8% from deep.

“If [Henley] can become a consistent enough three-point shooter and defenses have to respect him, then he should be able to carve out a place on an NBA roster,” No Ceilings’ Maxwell Baumbach wrote in April.

“Henley has real NBA physical tools. He’s fast, he’s bouncy, and he knows how to utilize pace to best maximize those traits. Defensively, his quickness and tenacity make him a persistent takeaway threat who can get his team out on the run for easy transition buckets.”

Baumbach projected Henley as a “good, legitimate two-way contract target,” although he noted that concerns surrounding his outside shooting could impact how teams evaluate him during the pre-draft process.

As the Lakers continue to evaluate talent across multiple positions, the expanded workout list suggests the front office is exploring every avenue to add affordable depth and developmental upside to the organization.

Full list of reported Lakers pre-draft workouts (via HoopsHype):