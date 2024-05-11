Lakers Predicted to Not Trade for $215 Million All-NBA PG

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a tough decision to make this offseason when they search for a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Making bold predictions for the offseason, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicted that the Lakers won’t trade for Trae Young. Young is one of multiple players viewed as a potential suitor for the Lakers if the Atlanta Hawks trade him.

“The logic is pretty simple. Young is a star. He didn’t fit well with Dejounte Murray for the last two seasons. The Lakers went out in the first round, and they’ve historically loved to go star-hunting,” Bailey wrote on May 11. “There’s certainly a world in which Young in L.A. would work. He’s one of the game’s most dynamic offensive engines and pick-and-roll ball-handlers. He and Anthony Davis could form a potent one-two punch that could potentially grow beyond LeBron James’ eventual retirement.

“But the Lakers just got bullied by the bigger Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. The Nuggets are now getting bullied by the even bigger Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. It’s hard to watch this postseason and think the answer to L.A.’s problems is to get smaller and more offense-first.”

Los Angeles Lakers Looking to Move Draft Picks for Roster Upgrades

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and have two other tradeable first-round picks. Having three picks and a young player like Austin Reaves with other movable contracts should put them in a position to land someone this offseason and according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, that’s the plan.

Buha said on May 10 that he expects the Lakers to shop that pick to upgrade the roster.

“It will be the first time that they could use all three of their tradable first-round picks, and it’s a prime opportunity for them to potentially get either a third star or to improve the roster by attaching one or two or three of those picks alongside players under contract to upgrade the starting lineup or the bench,” Buha said. “But, it’s the first time they’ll have more than one pick at their disposal and my understanding is that they’re going to be aggressive.”

While there are many possible moves they could make, Buha added that it remains to be seen what they’ll do, but mentioned Young.

“Whether that is a significant move like a trade for Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell or a smaller move bringing in a 3-and-D wing or another big man remains to be seen. The Lakers are going to explore their options on draft night.” Buha said. “My understanding is that they will be active and aggressive and try to use that pick.”

Trae Young’s Fit With the Lakers

Adding Young would be to improve the Los Angeles Lakers offense. The 25-year-old is just 6-foot-1 and is known as a below-average defender on the perimeter despite averaging 1.3 steals per game this season.

Bailey wrote that the Lakers need a perimeter defender to add to their defense.

“What it needs is perimeter defense and some bruising bigs who can spare Davis from some of the punishment that comes from playing center.”

While Young isn’t that, his offensive game has been impressive in his six-year NBA career. An All-NBA selection and three-time All-Star, Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game in 2023-24.

His best seasons came in 2021-22, averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game.