Projected NBA Trade Gives Lakers $60M Rising Star PF to Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent all offseason constructing a roster with depth and more youth. Hats off to them for doing a good job, though it remains to be seen how impactful the new additions will be. The Lakers still have more work to do.

One glaring hole on the roster is down at power forward. As currently constituted, the Lakers don’t have anyone they can rely on to play major minutes. Another area in need of reinforcement is at back up center. One hypothetical three-team trade could give the Lakers a player who could help fill both holes.

In the proposed deal, the Lakers would acquire elite defensive big man Isaiah Stewart from the Memphis Grizzlies. Here’s the hypothetical framework.

Lakers receive: Isaiah Stewart and a 2033 second round pick (via LAC)

Grizzlies receive: Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Clippers receive: Bronny James

Why the Lakers Would Make This Trade

The Lakers know him well. That guy who, once upon a time, chased LeBron James all over Little Caesars Arena as blood gushed from his face. Good thing that James is no longer a Laker, so that awkwardness is out the window.

More importantly, Stewart would genuinely solve many of the Lakers’ weaknesses in the frontcourt. He can guard multiple positions, protect the rim and even step out to the 3-point line and hit some treys on offense.

Stewart is owed $15 million in the 2026-27 season and has another year remaining after that, giving the Lakers a relatively affordable frontcourt option. What would make it even better is if the Lakers found a way to move Jarred Vanderbilt in a subsequent trade.

Thiero Out the Door; Time to Give Up on Knecht?

Some Lakers fans probably frowned when they saw Thiero included in the deal. After all he is a rambunctious 22-year-old with wild athleticism and high upside. But if losing Thiero meant getting a young, proven player in Stewart, the big man-needy absolutely should — and probably would — do the trade.

The summer league highlights were nice, no doubt. But Stewart is an impactful playoff contributor. He displayed that last spring for the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Lakers would bid farewell to Knecht, their top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, in this deal. Knecht is a young shooter who still has plenty of time to come into his own in the NBA. But like Theiro, the Lakers would probably give him up in a heartbeat if it meant adding a player who could log 25-30 minutes every game and either start at power forward or play back up center.

And then we get to the other young buck who gets shipped out in this trade.

James, 21, would actually be the most proven young player the Lakers would give up in this framework. The Lakers are still confident in James and see promise in his development. But to make the salaries work in the Stewart trade, L.A. would have to give up one more player, and that player would probably be James.

But the Lakers would at least do him the favor of keeping him at home.