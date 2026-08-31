Lakers Projected To Fill Starting Lineup With 2x All-Defensive Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to land Jonathan Kuminga and a few other big-name trade and free-agent targets this NBA offseason in hopes of landing a high-quality player to play the power forward position and fill out the starting lineup for next year.

But while the Lakers were projected to make some big moves this summer, none of them necessarily panned out, leaving the team to decide who will round out the projected starting lineup that will likely include Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler.

Los Angeles has a few options on the current roster to choose from, but according to one team writer, new addition Matisse Thybulle, a former two-time All-Defensive wing, is the right player to fill that role, especially after missing out on Kuminga and other similar targets at the forward position.

Lakers Projected To Put Matisse Thybulle At Starting Power Forward

Thybulle arrived on the Lakers this offseason on a one-year, $3.3 million deal after choosing not to return to the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency.

Though injuries and inconsistency have dropped his production over the past few years, Thybulle was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with the Philadelphia 76ers, becoming one of the most dangerous perimeter players in the league.

With that, as Maxwell Ogden wrote for LakeShowLife.com, Thybulle could be the missing piece for the Lakers’ starting lineup next season, even more so after the team didn’t get Kuminga, Peyton Watson, or any other big-name targets on the wings.

“Thybulle would be the ideal starter for the Lakers as a 3-and-D forward who can match up against players at multiple positions,” he wrote. “Thybulle started his career as an inefficient shooter, but he’s quietly developed into a reliable source of spacing.”

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Thybulle only put up 5.4 points in 30 games for Portland last season, but as Shams Charania wrote for ESPN when breaking the news of his contract agreement with the Lakers, the 29-year-old is still a strong and proven player on both ends of the floor when healthy.

“Thybulle shot 41.8% from the 3-point line over the past two seasons while appearing in 45 total games. He also led the NBA in steals and deflections per 36 minutes last season among players to play at least 20 games, per ESPN Research,” he wrote.

Additionally, as mentioned by Ogden, Thybulle’s proven resume on defense makes him a solid fit in the Lakers’ starting lineup, especially as it relates to what Marcus Smart brought to the team on that end of the floor last season.

“As the Lakers weigh their options for the forward vacancy in their starting lineup, their best option will require Smart’s luck to transfer to a new player: Matisse Thybulle,” he added. “The Lakers will need Smart’s injury luck to transfer over to Thybulle to justify making him the starter, but he has the defense and shooting to be an ideal fit in the Lakers’ starting five.”

Other Lakers Starting Lineup Options

Outside of Thybulle, assuming the Lakers don’t make any other big moves this summer, the team has a few options currently on the roster who can play in the starting power forward position next season.

As Ogden mentioned, four players could easily be in the team’s starting lineup for the season opener.

“The current forwards on Los Angeles’ roster are Jake LaRavia, Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Ziaire Williams. LaRavia and Vanderbilt are subpar shooters, however, and Williams is still fairly enigmatic. Sandro Mamukelashvili could be the answer, but he struggles to defend in space and thus may be a better option as an instant offense reserve.”

Vanderbilt is likely a bench option, and the relatively unproven Williams will presumably join him in the second rotation. However, LaRavia and Mamukelashvili could be two forward options to fill out the Lakers’ starting lineup.

“Jake LaRavia could secure that (power forward) gig quickly if his jumper can come back around,” Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote on the starting lineup situation. “They are just asking for a player who can prioritize the defensive end and finish scoring opportunities when they come. LaRavia has half the equation down.”

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LaRavia’s shooting would be a reason not to put him in a larger role for next season, and though not at Thybulle’s level on the defensive end, he has shown signs of being serviceable enough to be in the starting five.

While Mamukelashvili could also be a solid option, Rovenchuk believes he’s better suited to be coming off the bench.

“For several reasons, Mamu is needed off the bench much more than he would be in the starting lineup,” he wrote. “The Lakers are still mightily thin in the frontcourt behind Walker Kessler, too. Having Mamukelashvili operate as the primary backup at the four and the five offers the Lakers more value than having him penciled in as a starter.”

Los Angeles could also start Collin Sexton if they choose to play small, but having the defensive versatility of a player like Thybulle or LaRavia is likely a better option, especially considering the team’s overall question marks on that end of the floor.

But for the time being, the Lakers have yet to find or announce that final starting lineup position.

At this point, Thybulle could be the player with the best upside to fill that role. His career has recently been derailed by injury, but if he can stay healthy, the 29-year-old is the exact type of player Los Angeles has been searching for to get the most out of the team’s stars and roster as a whole.