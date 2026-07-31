Proposed Trade Sends Lakers’ Bronny James to 76ers in Massive 3-Team Deal

At this time, there is no saying for sure whether Bronny James would remain with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the 2026-27 season.

After his father LeBron James decided to move out, Bronny’s future became hanging as well. The Lakers can still keep him but it would be a surprise that he survives the offseason haul that is going on in L.A.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would send Bronny to reunite with his father at the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the hypothetical trade, the Lakers get Jalen Smith from the Chicago Bulls and Jabari Walker from the Sixers.

The Sixers would then get Bronny from Los Angeles while the Bulls would take Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht also from Los Angeles plus second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.

Almost immediately after LeBron signed for Philly, questions turned to Bronny. However, his father’s camp shut down any package-deal talk for now.

Lakers Proposed Multi-Team Trade Sends Bronny James to the 76ers

Bronny is on a very modest deal which makes moving him less of a hassle. The Lakers guaranteed his 2026-27 salary at $2.3 million which won’t significantly affect the cap space. It’s the return for moving him that could be a problem because a young guard with his production isn’t a decent moving piece.

Adding Bronny in a package with other movable pieces as this framework could bring something usable. Both LaRavia and Knecht have been on the Lakers movers list this offseason. This proposal presents an opportunity to move both pieces.

If the Sixers are willing to take Bronny, it would certainly be about family and connection. Although, LeBron said his move to Philly has nothing to do with family. What exactly he meant by that is not certain but it would be interesting to see if he doesn’t entertain the idea of his son joining him.

For Bronny, in his third year, the only role he can get right now is a deep rotational one. Staying at L.A. or joining his father in Philadelphia may not do him much good for his development. These franchises have contention ambition. But whether any team outside of pleasing his father takes a gamble and moves for him remains to be seen.

L.A. Gets Smith and Walker to Bolster Depth

The Lakers would get depth additions in this proposal. With a stretch big like Smith and a forward like Walker, the frontcourt and wing depths would be solid. Neither piece is a top-level contributor or high-profile addition, but both would fit the rotational mold around Luka Doncic.

The Lakers would be moving three pieces for two in this framework which would take them back to the roster slot limit as they are currently exceeding it. The franchise has made a series of moves so far this offseason but they are not done yet in terms of outgoings and incomings.

This proposal depends on moving Bronny and for now, nothing looks imminent either from the Sixers or LeBron’s camp in getting a father-son reunion. If that doesn’t work out, the Lakers may have to look for other teams willing to take Bronny as a deep rotational piece to move him.

If that also doesn’t work out, L.A. may have to keep him for at least next season.