Lakers Get Quentin Grimes Injury Blow Ahead of Bucks Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting one guard back Wednesday night, but another will remain on the sidelines.

Quentin Grimes has been ruled out of Los Angeles’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a right finger sprain, according to the NBA’s official 2 p.m. ET injury report.

It will be the second consecutive missed game for Grimes, whose absence comes as the Lakers look to extend their six-game winning streak.

Los Angeles enters Wednesday with a 10-2 record following Monday’s 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The good news for coach JJ Redick is that Austin Reaves is available after missing the Atlanta game because of an illness.

Still, Grimes’ absence leaves the Lakers without another dependable perimeter defender.

Quentin Grimes Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

Grimes injured his right finger during Sunday’s 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The veteran guard subsequently missed Monday’s win over Atlanta and was initially considered questionable for Milwaukee.

However, the Lakers officially ruled him out Wednesday afternoon.

Grimes is averaging approximately eight points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 10 appearances this season.

While his offensive numbers are modest, his value extends beyond the box score.

The 26-year-old provides the Lakers with another physical perimeter defender who can guard opposing ballhandlers and wings.

He also offers spot-up shooting alongside Luka Dončić, allowing the Lakers superstar to operate with more space.

With Grimes unavailable, Redick could continue leaning on Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle for defensive minutes.

Collin Sexton could also remain an important part of the rotation.

The veteran guard scored 18 points against Atlanta, helping Los Angeles overcome the absence of two regular contributors.

Grimes’ injury has temporarily interrupted his adjustment to a team that has quickly emerged as one of the Western Conference’s early contenders.

Austin Reaves Returns as Lakers Bench Steps Up

The Lakers will receive a welcome boost with Reaves returning to the lineup.

His absence Monday forced Redick to rely on several reserves, who responded with one of their most productive performances of the season.

Los Angeles received 49 points from its bench against Atlanta.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led the reserves with 23 points, while Sexton added 18.

Walker Kessler also contributed 21 points, giving Dončić additional scoring support.

Dončić finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles secured its sixth consecutive victory.

That balanced performance demonstrated the depth Redick has available even when injuries disrupt his rotation.

Reaves’ return should provide another ballhandler and scorer alongside Dončić.

However, Grimes brings a different dimension with his defensive versatility.

Milwaukee enters Wednesday at 1-10 following Tuesday’s 117-85 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Bucks have struggled to contain opposing offenses, potentially creating opportunities for the Lakers’ supporting cast.

Los Angeles also has Kessler available despite his left finger splint.

For now, Redick must continue adjusting his rotation without Grimes.

The Lakers have navigated similar absences during their winning streak.

Wednesday offers another opportunity to show that their success extends beyond the starting lineup.