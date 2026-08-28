Lakers’ $60 Million Addition Tipped to Flourish Alongside Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone significant roster turnover this offseason, sparked by the high-profile departure of LeBron James.

Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, and Ziaire Williams all arrived through free agency, while Rob Pelinka and the front office added rookie Cameron Carr with a late first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Despite the flurry of additions, Los Angeles still has a glaring hole at starting power forward. Jake LaRavia currently projects to fill the position, with Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt providing depth behind him.

That uncertainty prompted the Lakers’ months-long pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who recently passed on the opportunity to join Los Angeles and instead signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers May Have Already Found Perfect Fit in Quentin Grimes

One starting position that does not appear to be up for debate is small forward, where the Lakers have transformed their wing depth with Grimes leading the way.

Early in the offseason, the 26-year-old signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Los Angeles, making him the team’s fourth-highest-paid player behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Silver Screen and Roll’s Raj Chipalu believes the Lakers struck gold with Grimes, whose skill set addresses several of the team’s biggest needs while allowing him to slot seamlessly into the starting lineup.

“All the numbers and evidence point to Grimes flourishing next to LA’s backcourt. An elite and fearless spot-up shooter with a quick release, he’s a hand-in-glove fit next to high-level shot creators by popping to open space with tangible force and isn’t bashful with his attempt,” he wrote.

“He excels as a cutter, using athleticism to fly in for lobs or creative layup finishes. He has good court awareness, often getting sharp cuts when defenders are ball-watching.”

Chipalu noted that Grimes may not possess the profile of the star two-way wing front offices traditionally covet, but his athleticism and complementary skill set could make him an ideal fit within the Lakers’ new-look roster.

Since being selected No. 25 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-5 guard-forward has represented the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grimes Brings Much-Needed Shooting Alongside LA’s Stars

Across 75 appearances with Philadelphia last season, largely coming off the bench, Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and nearly one steal per game.

He shot 45.0% from the field, 33.4% from three-point range, and 84.0% from the free-throw line.

Notably, Grimes converted 38.3% of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts during the regular season. That figure climbed to a team-leading 45.8% across 11 playoff appearances.

On a roster built around Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, the Lakers need floor spacers capable of making an impact without dominating the ball.

Grimes appears particularly well-suited to that role as a willing high-volume shooter who can capitalize on the open opportunities created by Los Angeles’ primary playmakers.

He has also demonstrated that he can shoulder a greater offensive workload when required.

After being traded from the Mavericks to Philadelphia in February 2025, Grimes averaged 21.9 points while knocking down nearly three three-pointers per game at a 37.3% clip, showcasing the offensive upside he possesses when given an expanded role.

Grimes Set to Take on Lakers’ Toughest Defensive Assignments

Grimes has also proven himself to be a willing passer capable of creating opportunities for teammates. However, his reliability on the defensive end could ultimately carry even greater importance for Los Angeles.

With the Lakers lacking established point-of-attack defenders, Grimes could regularly find himself tasked with guarding some of the opposition’s most dangerous perimeter players.

“Grimes’s offensive strengths translate well to the defensive end,” Chipalu added. “His physicality and athletic frame allow him to guard up or down. He’s a ball hawk when locked in and has quick hands for unsuspecting ball handlers while being a solid screen navigator who doesn’t get shoved off easily.”

His lack of size could leave him vulnerable in certain matchups against bigger wings, but Grimes still provides Los Angeles with a versatile defensive option capable of handling several assignments.

Combined with his floor spacing, off-ball movement, and ability to contribute without taking touches away from the Lakers’ stars, that two-way versatility could make Grimes one of the most important additions of the team’s offseason overhaul.