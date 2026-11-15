Lakers Face Starting Lineup Decision After Quentin Grimes Injury Update

Quentin Grimes didn’t need an injury report to tell him he was ready to return.

After testing his injured right pinkie during Saturday’s practice, the Los Angeles Lakers guard sounded confident about playing Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

“Yeah, I probably definitely expect to play for sure,” Grimes told reporters Saturday.

Less than 24 hours later, the NBA’s official injury report confirmed his availability.

Grimes is cleared to return after missing two games, giving coach JJ Redick another option with Austin Reaves ruled out because of a left heel contusion and bone bruise.

The timing could prove important for a Lakers team riding a seven-game winning streak.

Grimes could also find himself back in the starting lineup.

Quentin Grimes Says Finger Injury Won’t Affect His Shooting

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Grimes injured his right pinkie after jamming the finger, forcing him to miss the Lakers’ previous two games.

But the swelling has subsided, and he returned to live competition during Saturday’s practice.

“It felt really good,” Grimes said. “I had a really good day just playing with it, with a little tape over it.”

More importantly, Grimes said the injury hasn’t forced him to change his shooting mechanics.

“No, not for real because I can bend this. I can do everything I can,” he explained. “It pretty much feels the same. Just got some tape over it.”

That should ease concerns about the Lakers’ perimeter depth.

Grimes is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. His 24.2% shooting from beyond the arc remains a work in progress, but his defensive versatility provides value beyond his scoring.

With Reaves unavailable, Grimes could make his third start of the season.

Redick has yet to confirm Sunday’s starting lineup.

The Lakers also listed Collin Sexton as questionable because of a right orbital laceration, potentially creating another opening in the backcourt.

Lakers Face Suns Without Austin Reaves

Reaves’ absence leaves Los Angeles without one of its most reliable offensive creators.

The guard was averaging 25.3 points and 4.6 assists before suffering his heel injury during Wednesday’s victory over Milwaukee.

With Reaves sidelined, Luka Doncic will likely shoulder additional playmaking responsibilities.

Grimes believes he can complement the Lakers’ star by recognizing when to attack and when to let Doncic control the offense.

“Luka’s on a crazy heater doing stuff we ain’t seen since ever in the NBA,” Grimes said. “So you got to just pick your poison and find spots out there and try to be a good relief for him.”

Grimes also emphasized the importance of improving the Lakers’ defense.

He acknowledged that the team’s unfamiliarity with one another has contributed to breakdowns, particularly in defensive rotations.

“Just reps,” Grimes said when asked what it would take to become a top-10 defense. “It’s a lot of new guys, a lot of new terminology, a lot of guys who haven’t played together before.”

Phoenix presents another test.

The Suns feature Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, giving Los Angeles several perimeter threats to contain.

But Grimes isn’t concerned about the matchup.

“Phoenix has got a lot of guard play, play fast,” he said. “We got to just stick with the game plan, not overthink stuff and just keep on the roll we’ve been rolling with.”

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Grimes is returning at a time when the Lakers need another capable defender and ballhandler.

His finger may still require tape. His confidence, however, appears intact.