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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place.

Following the draft, a lot of players agreed to contracts with teams (as undrafted free agents).

Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

GettyPeter Suder #5 of the Miami (OH) RedHawks looks on after defeating the SMU Mustangs 89-79 in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Peter Suder to a two-way deal.

Scotto wrote: “Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-way contract with MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder. He led Miami (OH) to a 31-0 regular-season record and shot 42% from 3-point range this season. Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano of Edge Sports completed the deal.”

Suder played the last two seasons at Miami of Ohio.

He finished last year with averages of 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range in 33 games.

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GettyPeter Suder #5 of the Miami (OH) RedHawks dribbles the ball during the first half against the SMU Mustangs in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

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