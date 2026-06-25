Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

On Wednesday evening, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place.

Following the draft, a lot of players agreed to contracts with teams (as undrafted free agents).

Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Peter Suder to a two-way deal.

Scotto wrote: “Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-way contract with MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder. He led Miami (OH) to a 31-0 regular-season record and shot 42% from 3-point range this season. Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano of Edge Sports completed the deal.”

Suder played the last two seasons at Miami of Ohio.

He finished last year with averages of 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range in 33 games.

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