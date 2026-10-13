Lakers Quietly Tab Bargain 3-And-D Wing For Final Starting Lineup Spot: Report

The question of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting lineup has been leading headlines over the past few months, and with just over a week before the start of the regular season, the team appears to have made a decision.

Lakers’ stars Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler are shoo-ins for the starting lineup, and Quentin Grimes is expected to play the starting small forward position. The power forward position has been up in the air after losing LeBron James this summer, but now, it appears free agent addition Ziaire Williams is poised to fill that role.

Williams has been getting praise since arriving in Los Angeles, specifically for what he brings to the table on the defensive end of the floor. Heading into the regular season, the fifth-year forward is now poised to join the starting lineup in what will be the biggest role of his career so far.

Lakers Poised To Fill Starting Lineup With Bargain Free Agent Forward

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been quiet about who will start alongside Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, but according to team insider Jovan Buha, it’ll be Grimes and Williams to join that group.

“I think for now it still, to me, seems like Quentin Grimes and Ziaire are the two leaders in the clubhouse,” the LA insider said on Buha’s Block. “I would be surprised if that changes, at least going into the season.”

Grimes was always expected to be in the Lakers’ starting lineup, but after offseason practices and the start of training camp, Williams appears to be leading the team’s other forwards to fill that last spot.

“The competition for the last spot has obviously been among multiple guys, and for now it looks like Ziaire is winning it,” Buha added.

Last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 42% shooting in 53 games. His defensive upside is what makes him a strong candidate to join the starting lineup, and from what’s been said within the Lakers so far, he’s now poised to have that new role.

Early Returns On Ziaire Williams In Los Angeles So Far

Williams previously made headlines in Los Angeles after comments made by Reaves about the 25-year-old wing, calling him one of the best defenders in the NBA.

“Matisse (Thybulle) and Ziaire, yesterday (they) were on the same team, and it was not my team, which wasn’t fun,” the star shooting guard said. “I think they’re two of the best defenders in the league…I’m excited to have them on our team and see what they can do.”

Additionally, as Khobi Price of the California Post recently reported, Williams has been impressing at training camp and arguably making the strongest case to be the starting power forward to at least begin the new season.

“Activity, length, shot-making, plays the game the right way,” Price quoted Reaves in his latest praise of Williams. “[He] checks all of the right boxes for a guy you want on your team.”

Even more so, writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes Williams has all the tools and potential to be the missing piece to bring this Lakers starting five to its true ceiling.

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“Of the internal fifth-starter options the Lakers have, Ziaire has a strong case to be right at the top,” Rovenchuk wrote. “The desire to see him start will only get amplified if his mindset, offseason work, and improvements can all showcase themselves at training camp.”

“Ziaire Williams had a strong case from the point of his arrival, and it is only getting better with each passing day,” he added. “Williams has solid height and length, standing at 6-feet-9-inches with a wingspan of 6-foot-10.”

Officially, Redick has yet to determine or announce the Lakers’ starting lineup for opening night. They’ve dealt with some injuries through the preseason, which includes Williams, but the young forward continues to stand out as the last player to join Doncic, Reaves, Grimes, and Kessler to open games on the court this season.

“We’ve certainly seen glimpses of the things we like. It’s hard because we’ve just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there’s nothing definitive yet,” he told reporters.

The Lakers start the season on October 21 when they host the Golden State Warriors on ESPN.