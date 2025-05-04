Lakers Predicted To Get Turned Down by $54 Million Star

Luka Dončić‘s long-term future and LeBron James‘ immediate future are on top of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason priorities. But not far behind is Austin Reaves, who is also extension-eligible this summer.

The Ringer’s Zach Lowe is expecting Reaves to decline a Lakers extension and enter unrestricted free agency after next season.

“I’m just excited for any Austin Reaves’ extension drama and there’s not going to be any,” Lowe said on his podcast, “The Zach Lowe Show,” on May 1 after the Lakers were eliminated. “I would be absolutely baffled if he took any extension the Lakers can offer him. I’m just excited for any reason for Bill [Simmons] to bring up the Spurs not pursuing Austin Reaves in the offseason.

The San Antonio Spurs emerged as a legitimate threat to lure Reaves away from Los Angeles in the summer of 2023. But they got scared in the end, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, and Reaves ultimately re-signed for just a $54 million deal over four years to remain with the Lakers.

“The Spurs considered offering Reaves a restricted free agency sheet worth $21 million per season, league sources told HoopsHype. Ultimately, however, the Spurs were scared off by the widespread belief that the Lakers would match any offer sheet for Reaves and chose to preserve cap space as a salary dump destination for future draft pick compensation,” Scotto reported in July 2023.

After taking another leap this season, Reaves has outplayed his current contract with the Lakers.

Lakers Expected to Offer 4-year, $90 Million Extension

Lowe is not alone in his thoughts of Reaves delaying signing a new contract until after next season.

In February, Jovan Buha of The Athletic also said the same about Reaves and his looming extension talks with the Lakers this summer.

“How I expect this to play out is the Lakers will make their contract extension offer to Austin on July 6 or sometime around then and they will offer him about four years, $88 million-ish to 90 million,” The Athletic’s Lakers beat reporter said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on Feb. 25. “Somewhere in that range, which if you average that out is about 22-23 million per year on an annual basis that is below Austin’s market value.”

Reaves blossomed into a 20-point scorer this season and nearly averaged 20-5-5 as the third option for the Lakers. He is highly valued within the Lakers organization that they kept him out of the trade talks over the past two deadlines.

“I suspect the Lakers will make the formal offer of an extension and say, ‘Hey, this is the most we can offer. We’d love for you to sign this and remain a Laker for the foreseeable future,” Buha continued. “I’d expect Austin to decline that and not sign that extension and then opt out after the 2025-26 season. He’s got a player option for 2026-27.”

Austin Reaves Vows to be Better Next Season

While Reaves’ emergence in the regular season helped the Lakers secure the No. 3 seed and their first homecourt edge since 2012, his struggles against Minnesota’s length and defensive-minded wings contributed to their early playoff exit.

Reaves’ numbers dipped in their five-game loss to Minnesota, averaging just 16.2 points, on 41.1% overall shooting and 31.9% from the 3-point arc, 3.6 assists against 2.8 turnovers.

“I really just don’t think we played good,” Reaves told reporters after their 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5. “Give credit to Minnesota, they played a really good series, but I think it comes down to just us not being us.

“And obviously, I didn’t have the series that I wanted to have, so you can point the finger at me. I really don’t care, I wasn’t good enough to help us be successful and I wish I could’ve done more. But I didn’t, I struggled. You live and you learn. I guarantee that I’ll get back to work this offseason and I’ll be better.”

If he indeed gets better next season without signing an extension this summer, the Lakers will have to offer him a six-figure deal to keep him.