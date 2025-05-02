Lakers’ Austin Reaves Makes Bold Promise After Playoff Exit

Los Angeles Lakers rising star Austin Reaves was hard on himself after his breakthrough season ended in a first-round playoff exit.

“I really just don’t think we played good,” Reaves told reporters after Wednesday’s 1`03-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5. “Give credit to Minnesota, they played a really good series, but I think it comes down to just us not being us.

“And obviously, I didn’t have the series that I wanted to have, so you can point the finger at me. I really don’t care, I wasn’t good enough to help us be successful and I wish I could’ve done more. But I didn’t, I struggled. You live and you learn. I guarantee that I’ll get back to work this offseason and I’ll be better.”

Reaves averaged 16.2 points, on 41.1% overall shooting and 31.9% from the 3-point arc, 3.6 assists against 2.8 turnovers.

It was a big letdown from Reaves, who averaged a career-best 20.2 points on 46% overall shooting and 37.7% from the 3-point line, 4.8 assists against 2.2 turnovers in the regular season.

The 26-year-old guard struggled against Minnesota’s phalanx of perimeter defenders from Jaden McDaniels to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

Extension Talks This Summer

Since the Lakers made the Luka Dončić trade, Reaves thrived, which sparked conversations about him being the best undrafted player since Ben Wallace and the current best third option of any team in the league. He faltered in his biggest test ahead of his extension talks this summer.

Reaves is extension-eligible beginning on July 6.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic said in February that the Lakers “will offer him about four years, $88 million-ish to 90 million.”

It remains to be seen whether he will accept it or bet on himself for another major leap next season.

On Playing With Luka and LeBron

Reaves looks forward to improving himself this offseason to better complement LeBron James if he returns for his 23rd season and Dončić.

“Obviously, they’re unbelievable basketball players and the more time you spend, not with just them, but the whole unit, you’re just going to become more cohesive, more together, know exactly what you’re going to do every possession when things get tough, when you’re rolling on how you want to play the game,” Reaves said of the Lakers stars. “I thought we did a really good job of that in the regular season, and we just, like I said, didn’t play good enough in this series.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick met with the Lakers’ star trio in Memphis in late March with the hope of improving their on-court chemistry as opposed to just “my-turn, your-turn” style of basketball.

It improved, which propelled them to clinch the No. 3 seed and the Lakers’ first homecourt advantage since 2012.

But they wilt in the face of the smothering defense of the Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves Says He Will Prove Himself Again

Reaves still believes the Lakers will be better next season, especially him. Asked about his plans on how to better complement the Lakers star duo, Reaves could not be more direct.

“Just play better,” Reaves said. “I feel like I’m talented enough to do that. As I feel like I’ve proved over and over again throughout my whole life.

“There are millions of people who would have never known me if I were never in this position, because quite frankly, nobody thought I was ever going to be in this position. So, I’ve continued to prove myself over and over again, and I’m going to go to work and do the same thing next year. That’s really it.”