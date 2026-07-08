Report: Lakers Targeting Jonathan Kuminga in Major 4-Player Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made some notable roster adjustments this offseason. However, the opportunity to add more quality pieces around Luka Doncic is still on their agenda.

With LeBron James’ departure, there is a need for wing depth. According to Lakers reporter Aaron Cohen, unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is a realistic target. However, they will have to engage with the Atlanta Hawks.

“The Lakers are trying to set up a sign-and-trade with Atlanta for Kuminga, a source tells me,” Cohen wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “It’ll cost them a combo of Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, and one of their second-rounders.”

The Lakers are also reportedly going to face competition from the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kuminga. Perhaps L.A.’s advantage is that the Cavs are expecting a reunion with James, so his decision will be clear before moving forward with another wing and a free agency addition.

How Could the Lakers Pull off Jonathan Kuminga Deal?

Given Kuminga’s expired deal, a sign-and-trade works well for the Lakers, who will need to clear some space to fit him. The 23-year-old forward just completed a two-year, $46.8 million contract, which included a team option the Hawks declined.

The Lakers are already getting filled up with standard incoming deals like the sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler and signings of players like Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton.

The proposed package with Vanderbilt, Knecht and LaRavia would help bridge salaries in a sign-and-trade while giving Atlanta assets and also cap relief.

It looks like a very hefty price to give for a player like Kuminga, especially if he doesn’t immediately elevate his game. However, the Lakers may want to clear an additional roster spot to open up more opportunities to further add to the roster as the offseason goes on.

L.A. currently has 15 players on standard contract in its roster, which is the required maximum. However, there is a feeling that the roster isn’t yet at the level they envision. There is a void left on the wing and additional frontcourt depth behind Kessler.

Because his team option was declined, Kuminga would gain Bird rights in a sign-and-trade. This makes it possible for the Lakers to offer him a contract that won’t affect their cap space.

Would Kuminga Impact the Lakers?

Kuminga doesn’t come across as the high-profile addition that will instantly make the Lakers

serious contenders. However, with the additions already on ground, they will have a solid core with him.

He has always had a high ceiling from his stint with the Golden State Warriors, but in recent seasons, had limited opportunities to play. He was eventually dealt midseason in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

Kuminga could provide one of the more intriguing wing additions available for the Lakers. At 6-foot-7, he has the height and athleticism that fit a modern, spaced-out offense alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The experience factor may be key as Kuminga has not yet played a full season as a high-minute starter, but could take the starting small forward position, which Grimes currently occupies. A stable system with a consistent starting role could unlock his ceiling and help the Lakers in their contention chase.

Kuminga may be young, but he has already been a part of a championship winning system with the Warriors. This may prove valuable to his upside.





